Luis Suarez names Chelsea star as the toughest defender he has faced in his career 

Atletico Madrid forward Luis Suarez has named Chelsea defender Thiago Silva as the toughest defender he has faced in his career.

When the Uruguayan was asked to name the toughest defender he has gone up against, the 34-year-old said:

'‘A defender that has given me trouble and that I have faced several times was Thiago Silva. He is an admirable defender who I have always liked.’'

Luis Suarez has performed at the highest level over the last 15 years across spells with Ajax, Liverpool, Barcelona, Atletico Madrid and the Uruguay national team.

In that time, he has distinguished himself as the standout striker of his generation and has come face-to-face with some of the best defenders in the history of the game.

Luis Suarez believes that Thiago Silva is the toughest defender he has faced in his career. Few will argue with his choice, with the current Chelsea star widely regarded as one of the most solid defenders of his generation.

In what has been a trophy-laden career, Thiago Silva has proved his mettle at the heart of defense for the likes of Paris Saint-Germain, AC Milan and the Brazilian national team.

He has also highlighted his leadership qualities and has been named captain of most teams he has represented.

The 36-year-old joined Chelsea on a free transfer after seeing out his contract with PSG and the appointment of Thomas Tuchel saw him reunite with his former manager at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea considering extending Thiago Silva's contract

Thiago Silva has impressed for Chelsea

Thiago Silva joined Chelsea on an initial one-year deal with an option to extend but there was skepticism over his arrival considering his advanced age.

However, the Brazil international has since silenced his critics and proved that he still has what it takes to perform at the highest level.

Silva was a regular starter until a thigh injury sent him to the treatment table. So far, he has made 21 appearances in all competitions, scoring two goals and his performances have led the Chelsea hierarchy to consider offering him a one-year contract extension.