Luka Modric believes star midfielder must earn his place at Real Madrid amidst lack of game time

Real Madrid legend Luka Modric believes that Martin Odegaard must make the most of his chances in the team and prove his worth to Zinedine Zidane.

The Norwegian star, who was brought back to the Santiago Bernabeu midway through a two-year loan deal from Real Sociedad, has struggled for minutes this year at Real Madrid. Odegaard has only been given 367 minutes of senior football this year, struggling with a few minor injuries throughout the campaign.

However, Modric, one of Real Madrid's key players this term, believes that his young midfield teammate must take the opportunities he is given by the coach.

1947 - Martin Ødegaard 🇳🇴 will play his second @LaLigaEN game for @realmadriden and the first start, 1947 days ago since his debut in the competition (vs Getafe in May 2015). Jewel. pic.twitter.com/U2CTyvPArG — OptaJose (@OptaJose) September 20, 2020

Speaking on Odegaard's lack of minutes having failed to start any of their last five LaLiga Santander games, Modric said;

"I like [Martin] Odegaard as a player and as a person. The advice I can give him is to keep working and fighting to have his place in the team. When it is his turn to play, he must show why he is here, make a difference and help the team."

The 35-year-old added,

"It is the coach’s decision, here when you get to play you must give your best, perform at your best and nothing else. Not rotating is the coach's decision, you don't have to look for other reasons for this, and that's it."

Modric also discussed the situation of another star who hasn't seen too much of first-team action albeit due to injuries, Eden Hazard. The Belgian, who remains the most expensive Real Madrid player in history, has had a nightmare spell so far in the Spanish capital due to a host of different injuries he's suffered since his record move in 2019.

2 - Eden #Hazard is the second #RealMadrid player to score an away goal against #Inter in a #ChampionsLeague game after Clarence #Seedorf, in November 1998. Unusual.#InterRealMadrid — OptaPaolo (@OptaPaolo) November 25, 2020

However, Modric still believes that Hazard has a bright future with Los Blancos, saying;

"[Eden] Hazard has had no continuity, bad luck with injuries. All these are reasons why he has not been able to show his best level. He is a great player; he will show this at Madrid. Now with continuity and without injuries he will show why Madrid has signed him."

Hazard has managed just 31 appearances for Real Madrid since the start of the 2019/20 season during which he managed three goals and seven assists, with 22 of those games being in LaLiga Santander.

Luka Modric discusses Real Madrid's Supercopa chances

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane

Modric reiterated that there are no favourites heading into the semi-finals of the Supercopa de Espana. The Blancos are scheduled to play Athletic Club in Malaga in the second semi-final after Barcelona scraped through to the final with a win over Real Sociedad on penalties.

Assessing his side's chances of winning the competition, Modric remarked;

"There are no favourites. The four teams that are here have a chance to win the tournament. We are going to do our best to try to reach the final and win another title, but first we have to win tomorrow's game. We're fine. We have been in Malaga for three days preparing for the game, and the team's feeling is good. We know that a very important match awaits us and we look forward to it."

The Blancos are set to play Alcoyano after their Supercopa clash with Athletic, after which they travel to Alaves in LaLiga.

