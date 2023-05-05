Luka Modric and Cesc Fabregas react as Manchester United legend gets inducted into Premier League Hall of Fame

Real Madrid midfielder Luka Modric praised the induction of Manchester United defender Rio Ferdinand into the Premier League Hall of Fame.

The former Red Devil, who played for the club between 2002 and 2014, was the latest inductee into the esteemed list. His inclusion was greeted with a flurry of congratulatory messages from several players, including Luka Modric.

Other players like Juan Sebastian Veron, Patrice Evra, Cesc Fabregas and current Manchester United right-back Diogo Dalot also praised the decision, congratulating Ferdinand on Instagram.

The former England international posted on Instagram after being recognised as a Hall of Famer. He wrote:

"Premier League Hall of Fame. Proud is the first word that comes to mind, looking at all the greats that have been inducted already so to be added to that list is a proud moment. I had a motto growing up that said, 'if I play one minute of professional football then I would die a happy man.' Joining the @premierleague Hall of Fame is the icing on the cake! Thank you to everyone that voted, it means a lot to me & my family

Both Fabregas and Modric commented (screenshot shown in report) on Instagram with the clapping hands emoji.

Ferdinand played 455 games for Manchester United, winning six league titles and one Champions League among other silverware.

Manchester United lose at Brighton & Hove Albion

While it was great news for United fans to see their former player inducted into the Hall of Fame, the Red Devils faithful were left heartbroken after their team lost at Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Thursday (May 4).

Visiting the Seagulls for a midweek Premier League clash, a late penalty in stoppage time saw Manchester United lose 1-0. They're in fourth place in the standings, four points clear of Liverpool, with a game in hand.

Luka Modric's Real Madrid take on Premier League leaders Manchester City in Champions League

Real Madrid are third in La Liga, 14 points behind Barcelona, with five games left. Their hopes of a major silverware are banking on their Champions League run where they play Manchester City in the semifinals.

City are on a brilliant run of form and will be keen to avenge their defeat against Los Blancos last season. Luka Modric, who has played in 44 games for Madrid this season, has six goals and as many assists. He will once again be key for Madrid in this pulsating two-legged clash.

The first leg is at the Santiago Bernabeu on Tuesday (May 9), while the return is at the Etihad eight days later.

