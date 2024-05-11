Luka Modric's agent provides update on his client’s Real Madrid future

Luka Modric's agent Vlado Lemic has offered an update on his client's future at Real Madrid. The 38-year-old's current contract runs out this summer.

Modric has been in and out of the first team this season but has played a key role in Los Blancos' hugely successful campaign thus far. In 42 games across competitions, the 2018 Ballon d'Or winner has contributed two goals and seven assists despite starting just 21 times.

Nevertheless, the Croatian is a bonafide Madrid legend, bagging 39 goals and 85 assists in 530 games across competitions since arriving from Tottenham Hotspur in the summer of 2012.

He has won 24 titles at the Santiago Bernabeu - including two this season. However, with Modric approaching the final few weeks of his current deal, his agent, Vlado Lemic, has said that there's still no clarity on the player's future at the Santiago Bernabeu.

"So far there is nothing clear about Modric's future with Real Madrid," Lemic said (as per Madrid Xtra via Marca). "Next week, things will be clearer for us. Real Madrid is Modric's home, and together we will decide what is best."

Expand Tweet

It remains to be seen whether Luka Modric stays on at Los Blancos beyond the summer amidst reports (Madrid Universal) of interest from elsewhere.

What's next for Luka Modric's Real Madrid?

Los Blancos boss Carlo Ancelotti

Real Madrid are in the midst of a fabulous season, having won the Supercopa Espana and a record-extending 36th La Liga title.

They are one win away from a record-extending 15th triumph in the UEFA Champions League after seeing off Bayern Munich in a 2-1 come-from-behind semifinal second-leg home win. Luka Modric played a key role off the bench, sparking Madrid's comeback in the final 23 minutes of regulation time.

Before the final wtih Borussia Dortmund at the Wembley on June 1, Madrid have four La Liga games remaining. The first of them sees Carlo Ancelotti's side travelling to Granada on Saturday (May 11).