Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has heaped praise on his players after his side's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid on Saturday night. Real controlled the match from start to finish, with Luka Modric and Toni Kroos controlling proceedings.

Real Madrid's victory over Atletico Madrid was the perfect end to a great week which saw the club secure important victories against Sevilla, and then Borussia Monchengladbach in the Champions League.

Los Blancos have had a slow start to their 2020-21 campaign, with manager Zinedine Zidane coming in for much criticism in recent weeks. Real Madrid were at risk of being knocked out of the Champions League in midweek, unless they secured a victory against Borussia Monchengladbach.

Many believed that Zidane would be sacked if his side failed to qualify for the Champions League knockout stages for the first time since 1996. His side, however, have found their winning touch once more, just when it mattered most.

Toni Kroos and Luka Modric impress in Real Madrid's derby win

Zidane spoke highly of midfielders Toni Kroos and Luka Modric after their victory against an Atletico Madrid team that had previously gone 26 games unbeaten.

"We broke them down to find an opening it's true. We had to do things. It was about switching the play quickly and we found spaces with diagonals. [Modric and Kroos] are f***cking brilliant. They're exceptional."

Luka Modric and Toni Kroos have been heavily criticised this season for some below-par performances. Modric and Kroos are both on the wrong side of 30, and many pundits believe they should be moved on at the end of the season.

Real Madrid have been linked with moves for some of Europe's top young midfielders in recent weeks. in order to replace Kroos and Modric. However, the veteran midfielders have once again shown their class and the qualities they can still offer to this Real Madrid team.

"Karim [Benzema] too... And Lucas [Vazquez] is phenomenal, and [Dani] Carvajal, and our captain [Sergio Ramos], [Raphael] Varane... Everyone is very good."

Zidane was delighted with the the way his side took the initiative against the league leaders at Valdebebas.

"I'm happy with the whole game, like the other day in the Champions League. And it was against Ateltico, who'd gone 26 games unbeaten."

Real Madrid have experienced a massive turn around in fortunes in the space of just one week. The Spanish giants finished at the top of their group in the Champions League after their win against Monchengladbach.

Their latest victory against cross-town rivals Atletico has seen them go to third place in the La Liga table, three points behind Diego Simeone's league leaders.