"Lukaku costs that much and he can't control a ball" - Arsenal warned that transfer target 'is already worth more than €100 million" 

Former Juventus director Luciano Moggi took a brutal dig at Chelsea loanee Romelu Lukaku while discussing Arsenal's transfer target Kvicha Kvaratskhelia. Kvaratskhelia has made a name for himself with his performances for Napoli this season.

His unorthodox style of play and skillful dribbling has made Napoli fans compare him to Diego Maradona. They fondly call him by the name of 'Kvaradona'.

Kvaratskhelia was at his brilliant best when Napoli defeated Juventus by a scoreline of 5-1 on January 14. The Georgian has been thoroughly impressive since joining the club in the summer.

He has scored nine goals and has provided 12 assists in 20 games for the Serie A side this season. Apart from the numbers, Kvaratskhelia is a joy to the eye to watch and one might argue that the player is one of a kind.

Arsenal have turned their attention to the player after missing out on Mykhaylo Mudryk to Chelsea. Moggi claimed that the Georgian would cost the Gunners more than the £88 million that Mudryk cost the Blues.

Napoli Network @napoli_network



Anni 21



Prima gara della sua vita contro la Juventus Kvicha KvaratskheliaAnni 21Prima gara della sua vita contro la Juventus Kvicha Kvaratskhelia 🇬🇪Anni 21Prima gara della sua vita contro la Juventus https://t.co/I3gBY36Tk1

He told Italian station Radio Kiss Kiss (via HITC):

“I sent a message to (Napoli owner Aurelio) De Laurentiis congratulating him on the victory. But, above all, on how he manages his club, (Kvaratskhelia) he is obviously worth more than 100 million Euros. If (Romelu) Lukaku costs that much, and he can’t control a ball, then those with technique must be worth more.”

90min reported that the Gunners are considering making a bid for Kvaratskhelia. The winger, along with Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen, has created a formidable attacking force for Napoli this season.

Kvicha Kvaratskhelia could be a better fit for Arsenal than Mykhaylo Mudryk

Oxford United v Arsenal: Emirates FA Cup Third Round

While newly-signed Chelsea player Mykhaylo Mudryk has undeniable talent and potential, Kvicha Kvaratskhelia is perhaps the better player at this point in time. His form is one of the main reasons why Napoli is at the top of the Serie A table at the moment.

Kvaratskhelia could take the Premier League by storm due to his unorthodox style of play. Arsenal, leaders of the Premier League, would massively improve with a player of his quality.

However, whether the Gunners are willing to break the bank for the player remains to be seen. He will cost any club across Europe a fortune.

🇲🇴 @natsuovz Kvicha Kvaratskhelia vs Ajax



75 minutes played.



Kvicha Kvaratskhelia vs Ajax75 minutes played. https://t.co/WW7kcZrJcR

Poll : 0 votes