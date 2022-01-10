"Lukaku has learned his lesson" - Ian Rush applauds Tuchel for 'excellent' Chelsea decision

Former Liverpool great Ian Rush has lauded Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel for dropping Romelu Lukaku in their match against Liverpool last weekend. The Belgian made some controversial remarks expressing his desire to one day return to Inter Milan, causing a stir.

It led to the German gaffer leaving the striker out of his matchday squad against the Reds as the sides played out a 2-2 draw. However, since then, the 28-year-old has apologized for his comments and he returned to the starting XI in their last two games. Lukaku was also on target against Chesterfield in the FA Cup on Saturday.

Rush felt it was a good decision by Tuchel to leave the Belgian out although he admits that Lukaku has learned his lesson. Football Italia quoted him as saying:

"The club comes first and I thought it was an excellent decision by him [Tuchel] to drop him. Lukaku will come back stronger and better. He has learned his lesson. If there are individuals that think they are better than the team, that creates problems but I think the coach nailed it, it was an excellent choice from him.”

Lukaku made a sensational return to Stamford Bridge last August for a club-record fee of £97.5 million from Inter Milan. He started off brightly but saw his campaign soon derailed after by injuries and contracting COVID-19.

In 20 appearances across all competitions, the striker has scored eight goals and made two assists. Lukaku's fitness issues prompted Tuchel to play him off the bench a few times and the Belgian made no secret of his feelings regarding this.

Lukaku is fighting to prove his worth to Chelsea

Lukaku's second stint with the Blues hasn't been smooth-sailing. However, his performances in the last few games suggest he's fighting to prove his value to the club.

The Belgian has struck thrice in his last four appearances in all competitions, a form that bodes well for the side ahead of a congested schedule. If Lukaku is able to maintain this momentum, he will have a good chance of leading the side to silverware.

Chelsea are next in action against city rivals Tottenham Hotspur on Wednesday in the semi-finals of the Carabao Cup.

