“Lukaku was one who massively suffered from that weakness at Chelsea” - Pat Nevin expresses concern over Raheem Sterling signing

Former Chelsea star Pat Nevin has suggested that Raheem Sterling may not be able to replicate his Manchester City form at Stamford Bridge.

Thomas Tuchel's side have struggled to get deals for their targets across the line this summer. After Matthijs de Ligt and Jules Kounde, Paris Saint-Germain's Presnel Kimpembe has also opted against a move to the London club.

However, the Blues have made one significant addition to their attack during the ongoing transfer window. They have roped in Sterling from Premier League rivals Manchester City for a deal worth up to £50 million.

The England international's arrival from Manchester City is one that has excited Blues fans. Nevin, though, has urged the supporters not to expect the player to produce numbers similar to what he had at the Etihad Stadium.

Nevin claimed that chances were put on a plate for Sterling at Manchester City and insisted that the same cannot be expected at Stamford Bridge. Having seen Romelu Lukaku struggle last term, the former Chelsea winger fears the same could happen to the 27-year-old next season. He told Bonus Code Bets:

"Sterling is an interesting one. It’s exciting if you look at his numbers - he scores goals and creates goals. You have to remember though that he won’t get the chances at Chelsea that he got at Man City."

"At Man City, the chances were made for him. Chelsea don’t get to the byline like Man City do and Lukaku was one who massively suffered from that weakness at Chelsea."

"I think Raheem will do well and he’ll score some goals but he’ll be part of a group in a similar position as Pulisic, Ziyech, Mount, Hudson Odoi and Werner. Fans should not expect similar numbers to what he was getting at Man City, but he is a good addition."

The London giants re-signed Lukaku from Inter Milan for £97.5 million last summer. However, the Belgian struggled to find his form at the Premier League club and managed to score just eight goals in 25 top-flight matches.

Lukaku has now returned to Inter on a season-long loan deal.

How did Chelsea new boy Sterling fare for Manchester City?

Manchester City signed Sterling from Premier League rivals Liverpool for around £50 million in 2015. The winger went on to make 337 appearances across all competitions for the Cityzens.

Sterling found the back of the net 131 times and provided 94 assists for his teammates in those matches. He also helped the club win 11 trophies, including four Premier League titles.

The Englishman will now be hopeful of enjoying a successful spell at Stamford Bridge.

