26-year-old decides to stay at PSG despite direct contact from Chelsea: Reports

Chelsea have received another blow in the transfer market as Presnel Kimpembe has made up his mind to remain at Paris Saint-Germain (PSG), according to French magazine Le 10 Sport.

Antonio Rudiger and Andreas Christensen has left Chelsea on free transfers during the ongoing transfer window. Defense has thus become an area of concern for the Blues ahead of the 2022-23 season.

Thomas Tuchel's side have brought in Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli for a fee of £34 million. They are keen to sign at least one more centre-back before the transfer window slams shut, but that has proven difficult so far.

Netherlands international Matthijs de Ligt joined Bayern Munich despite interest from Chelsea. Nathan Ake was heavily linked with a move to Stamford Bridge, but Manchester City blocked the transfer.

The Blues turned their attention towards Sevilla's Jules Kounde after the Cityzens decided against selling Ake. However, Barcelona appear to have won the race to sign the France international.

Chelsea have now suffered a similar fate in their efforts to sign Kimpembe from PSG. The central defender has decided to stay at the Parc des Princes this summer, according to the aforementioned source.

The Stamford Bridge outfit contacted Kimpembe directly to discuss the possibility of a transfer, as per Le 10 Sport. The 26-year-old, though, has chosen to stay put after much deliberation.

While Chelsea have so far not made a formal offer for the defender, no other club have made as much effort as them to sign him. However, the player has no motivation to leave PSG this summer.

New Parisians manager Christophe Galtier has already informed Kimpembe that he wants him to stay, as per the report. The France international will thus continue his development with the Ligue 1 club.

Who could Chelsea target after being snubbed by PSG's Kimpembe?

Despite missing out on several targets, the Blues still have more defenders on their transfer shortlist. AS Monaco star Benoit Badiashile is a player of interest to the London giants, according to L'Equipe [via Get French Football News].

Apart from Badiashile, Leicester City's Wesley Fofana has been linked with a move to Stamford Bridge. It remains to be seen if the Premier League giants will step up their interest in the 21-year-old.

There have also been suggestions that RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol and Inter Milan's Milan Skriniar are also potential options for Tuchel's side.

