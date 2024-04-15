Luke Chadwick gives witty response as fan asks him which ex-Manchester United teammate had the biggest penis

Former Manchester United midfielder Luke Chadwick took to TikTok to answer a few questions from the club's fans and was quizzed about which player was the most endowed at the club.

The former midfielder played for the Red Devils between 1999 and 2004, making 38 appearances and scoring two goals. He eventually moved to West Ham and enjoy a varied career that saw him feature for Stoke City, Norwich City, MK Dons, and Cambridge United.

The ex-United man often shares details about his time as a footballer and recently fielded a question from a cheeky fan on TikTok. The fan asked (via Daily Star):

"Who had the biggest pipe at United?"

Chadwick, however, had a fitting response, replying in his video:

"Thank you for your question Matt! Tough one to answer, I assume you mean exhaust pipe, and the majority of the lads drove big powerful cars.So the exhaust pipe on the majority of the cars was a decent size, to be honest with you, so it's a tough one to answer. I'm really sorry mate, but I don't think I can clarify that."

The former midfielder continued:

"As I said, they all drove really smart cars that had really big exhaust pipes. But thank you for the question Matt, it's a really interesting one, I'll have a think and hopefully get back to you at a later date and let you know!"

Chadwick remains linked with his boyhood club and his reply to the fan will give the Manchester United fanbase something to chuckle about.

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag and Alejandro Garnacho in spat caused by social media - Reports

Manchester United boss Erik Ten Hag appears to be having another disagreement with one of his players over their posts on social media.

Argentine star Alejandro Garnacho recently liked a tweet that questioned the Dutch manager's decision to sub him off during their recent 2-2 against Bournemouth. The winger has been one of the best players for the Red Devils this season and his half-time substitution left observers shocked.

Speaking after the match, the manager justified his decision, saying (via Manchester Evening News):

“I think we had to repair over the right side. We didn't play well, the spaces were there. In possession, we had to bring a sub there. Garnacho was during the week not training. Only yesterday. We thought bring some energy and bring some more quality, quality in the sense of cooperation and togetherness on that right-hand side.”

According to Manchester Evening News, the matter will be handled internally. This is, however, not the first time that the former Ajax manager has been second guessed on social media by a United player.

With Manchester United having a poor campaign so far, it remains to be seen if the embattled head coach will remain in his role next season.

