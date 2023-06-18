Luke Shaw makes interesting claim when asked if he’s been tapping up Manchester United target Mason Mount

Manchester United defender Luke Shaw has stated that he jokes around with the club's transfer target and compatriot Mason Mount about a potential move.

As per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Mount has already agreed on personal terms with the Red Devils. United have sent their second bid for the England international as they prepare to make a summer move.

As England prepare to play North Macedonia at Old Trafford in their next Euro qualifier game, Shaw was asked whether he has been tapping up Mount. The full-back said (via Sky Sports):

"Obviously, Mason, he is not here. It's all just a bit of a banter really. Obviously we have a bot of a joke and laugh about it. I am not too sure what goes on obviously behind the scenes. It's up to deal with the club really. But, of course, when we are here, we always together. We have a joke about it. But, like I said, we don't know too much what's going on."

Luke Shaw was recently spotted showing Harry Kane and Declan Rice around at Old Trafford. The two England players are also linked with a move to Manchester United. Fans reacted to Shaw roaming around with the duo.

The Three Lions will take on North Macedonia on Monday, June 19. They beat Malta 4-0 in their previous game.

Manchester United midfielder Casemiro spoke about his goalscoring form

Casemiro has been immense for Manchester United since his last summer arrival from Real Madrid. The Brazilian has been a mainstay at the heart of the midfield. He has been among the goals as well, scoring seven times and assisting seven in 53 games across competitions.

Casemiro is not known for his ability to find the back of the net, but he has reached the seven-goal mark a few times in recent seasons. He recently opened up on his goalscoring form, saying (via United's website):

"I reckon it’s now the third season in my career where I’ve managed to score seven goals. get the odd goal now and again but, of course, I’m not what you’d call a genuine goal scorer!'

He added:

"Everyone likes to get on the scoresheet but a favourite phrase of mine is always that my ball-winning tackles are my goals. That’s what I really like doing and that’s when I’m at my happiest."

United finished third in the Premier League last season. They won the Carabao Cup, finished as the FA Cup runner-up, and also reached the UEFA Europa League quarter-finals.

