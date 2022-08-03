"Luís Campos signs the player he wanted since day 1" - Fabrizio Romano confirms PSG are set to complete bargain €15 million deal for 24-year-old

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, LOSC Lille have accepted a €15 million bid from Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) for midfielder Renato Sanches. As per Romano, the 24-year-old's medical has been scheduled in Paris.

PSG sporting director Luis Campos, who joined the Parisians this summer, has finally signed the player that he wanted since his arrival at the club.

According to Romano, Renato has been pushing for a move to Paris ever since he agreed to personal terms with the French giants last June. The 24-year-old also has a strong relationship with both Campos and manager Christophe Galtier, which began during their respective tenures at Lille.

Renato began his career at S.L. Benfica, making his professional first-team debut in October of 2015. The Portuguese international subsequently signed for Les Dogues in 2019. In 90 appearances across all competitions for the French club, the former Benfica star scored six goals and provided nine assists.

The Paris-based club have had a strong transfer window so far with Vitinha, Nuno Mendes and Nordi Mukiele arriving at the club. The French giants have also signed Hugo Ekitike on loan from Stade de Reims.

As per Get French Football News, the Ligue 1 champions originally insisted on a loan deal with an obligation to buy the 24-year-old. However, Lille were leaning towards accepting an offer for a permanent transfer from AC Milan.

The deal progressed for the Parisians only when they improved on their proposal with an offer to sign Renato permanently for a €15 million fee. However, the €16 million AC Milan bid was also accepted but never finalized, according to the report.

PSG express interest in 25-year-old Barcelona star

PSG are interested in signing Barcelona midfielder.

PSG are reportedly interested in signing Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. According to El Nacional, the Parisians have put forward a €60 million bid for the Netherlands international.

The Dutch midfielder is also a target for Manchester United and Chelsea. However, according to ESPN, the 25-year-old would only want to join a club playing in the UEFA Champions League if he were to leave Catalonia.

De Jong joined the Catalans for €75 million in 2019. The former Ajax midfielder has been an integral part of Barcelona manager Xavi's campaign.

During the 2021-22 season, the Dutch international scored three goals and provided as many assists in 31 La Liga appearances.

