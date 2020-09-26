Lyon President Jean-Michel Aulas has today said that for Arsenal, signing Houssem Aouar this summer will be a bridge too far.

There were reports earlier that the Gunners had tabled a €35 million offer for the Lyon midfielder, but that the French side were going to stick firm, with their €55 million asking price.

The Gunners are said to have already agreed personal terms with Aouar, who is keen on a move to North London. However, it has been made clear by Aulas that Aouar will not leave, unless Arsenal match Lyon's expectations, in terms of the transfer fee.

"For Houssem, Arsenal is too far from his value: we are counting on him to play a great match in Lorient and lead OL in CL next year," Aulas said.

Transferts : Houssem Aouar (OL) d'accord avec Arsenal

Even last night, talking to L'Equipe, via GFFN, Aulas said that Lyon are not in a position where they would be forced to sell their best players. Aulas said that Aouar, Moussa Dembele and Memphis Depay would all remain at the club, unless they received an acceptable offer to sell those players.

|We will not weaken. Even without European football we absolutely want to exist and to be able to be in the Champions’ League again. We are not going to do just anything, including if it would be for good economic reasons." Aulas said.

The Gunners have already spent around €40m, in signing four players in the summer transfer window. Dani Ceballos has come back to Arsenal for another season on loan, while Willian and Cedric Soares have joined on free transfers. Gabriel Magalhaes and Pablo Mari have strengthened the centre-back position, but Mikel Arteta is looking to strengthen his midfield now.

Lucas Torreira and Matteo Guendouzi are both well out of favour with Arteta, with Egyptian Mohamed Elneny starting alongside Granit Xhaka in some games this season. Both Torreira and Guendouzi are set to leave the Gunners in this transfer window, while Elneny is reportedly up for sale as well.

Arsenal are also said to be in discussions with Atletico Madrid to sign Thomas Partey, but the Spanish club are not budging on their valuation of the Ghanaian midfielder either.

Arsenal sold goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez to Aston Villa for a reported £20m, and are hoping to complete further deals to raise the funds required to sign Aouar.