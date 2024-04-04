"Mac Allister showing glimpses of Gerrard", "We're winning the league" - Fans react as Liverpool defeat Sheffield United 3-1

Liverpool returned to the top of the Premier League table following a stellar 3-1 win against Sheffield United on Thursday, April 4. The Reds now have 70 points from 30 matches, and their most recent win has left fans on social media hopeful about the future.

Darwin Nunez opened the scoring for the Reds just 17 minutes into the match. The Uruguayan forward has 11 goals and eight assists in 28 Premier League appearances this season.

In the 58th minute, the Reds' Conor Bradley scored an own goal, leveling the scores. Argentine midfielder Alexis Mac Allister secured the lead for Liverpool in the 76th minute, followed by Dutch forward Cody Gakpo scoring a third in the 90th minute. After the match, Mac Allister said (via Liverpool's official website):

"The most important thing is the win."

Liverpool fans flooded social media with celebration posts, singling out Mac Allister for praise for his recent performances and the thunderous strike against Sheffield. Here is a collection of their posts on X:

One fan wrote:

"ok much better but pls stop giving us heart palpitations all the time g"

Another post read:

"Liverpool have their new Steven Gerrard in Alexis Mac Allister"

Adding to the list of compliments for Mac Allister, another account wrote:

"Alexis Mac Allister is like the perfect mix of Steven Gerrard & Xabi Alonso! The ceiling he has is unbelievable!"

"Give us the trophy!!!"

"Give us the trophy!!!"

Arsenal are second in the Premier League table, two points behind the Reds while reigning champions Manchester City are third with a three-point deficit.

Liverpool will face Manchester United on Sunday

On Sunday, April 7, the Reds will play against their arch-rivals Manchester United in the Premier League. The Northwest Derby is set to be held at Old Trafford and is one of Liverpool's toughest remaining fixtures, at least on paper.

The Red Devils, however, have been in disappointing form. Their fixture against Chelsea ended in a 4-3 loss on Thursday night. They are sixth in the Premier League table with 48 points from 30 matches.

On Thursday, April 11,Liverpool will face Atalanta BC in the first leg of their Europa League quarterfinal at Anfield. The second leg is scheduled for April 18, 2024.