"Maddison gets in over Odegaard" - Pundit makes bold claim and names 3 Tottenham players who could start for Arsenal

Former Premier League midfielder Darren Ambrose has named three Tottenham Hotspur players that would walk into Arsenal's starting XI. The Englishman believes James Maddison, Cristian Romero and Destiny Udogie would earn a place in Mikel Arteta's side.

Ambrose insists that the England international would replace Martin Odegaard and that Udogie would be preferred over Arsenal left-back Oleksandr Zinchenko.

He told talkSPORT (as quoted by the Daily Express):

"I think Maddison gets in [over Odegaard]. Maddison is arguably the best player in the Premier League at the moment. We are talking current form right now. On current form, Maddison gets in over Odegaard. Last season, Odegaard, of course. But this season, the way Maddison is going, he is one of three players, since the start of last season, that has scored ten and assisted ten."

The former Newcastle United midfielder added:

"On current form, Maddison is flying. And Odegaard hasn’t really started. He is doing okay. But he hasn’t really started yet. I would also put Romero in. Udogie gets in on current form [over Zinchenko]. It’s been a good start."

Maddison has had a great start to the 2023/24 Premier League campaign, his debut season for the Lilywhites. The England international has already scored two goals and provided two assists in Tottenham's first four league encounters this season.

However, as Ambrose suggested, Odegaard had a stellar campaign for the Gunners last season as he captained them in a heated title race against Manchester City. The Norwegian midfielder racked up 15 goals and eight assists in 37 Premier League encounters last term.

He has had an impressive start to this season as well, scoring twice for the Gunners so far.

"I have no comment" - Arsenal star addresses future amid transfer speculation

Odegaard has confirmed his intentions to remain at Arsenal and have a long career at the club amid speculation over his future.

The Norway international's contract at the north London outfit is set to expire in 2025. As a result, there have been some rumors over a potential exit, with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) reportedly interested in the midfielder's services.

However, Odegaard has established himself as one of the Premier League's top midfielders and a regular starter in Mikel Arteta's side. Arsenal are also in talks with the Norwegian midfielder's camp as they continue to push for an extension.

Odegaard has now opened up about his future at the Emirates. He told Nettavisen:

"I don’t have much to say, apart from the fact that I am very happy at Arsenal and I hope I can be there for a long time. Beyond that, I have no comment right now. Now, it is the national team that is in focus."