"Made my own considerations" - Ex-Juventus CEO opens up on Juventus' decision to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid

Former Juventus CEO Giuseppe Marotta has opened up on the Bianconeri's decision to sign Cristiano Ronaldo from Real Madrid. The Portuguese joined the Serie A giants in a €100 million transfer in 2018 but couldn't guide them to the Champions League title.

He left the club last year after scoring 101 goals from 134 games and winning five titles, including two Scudettos. Despite such a prolific record, his stint drew its fair share of criticism as Ronaldo was accused of holding them back.

Juventus didn't go beyond the quarterfinals in Europe with him and even saw their nine-year Scudetto run end during his final year with the club.

1x Coppa Italia On this day in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo signed with JuventusSince then:133 games101 goals and 22 assists2x Scudetto2x Supercoppa Italiana1x Coppa Italia On this day in 2018, Cristiano Ronaldo signed with Juventus 💫 Since then:▪️ 133 games▪️ 101 goals and 22 assists▪️ 2x Scudetto▪️ 2x Supercoppa Italiana▪️ 1x Coppa Italia https://t.co/hqXs191okn

There have also been rumors that then-club chief Marotta vetoed a move for Ronaldo, but he has denied all that by insisting that it was never the case.

In his interview with DAZN, he said (via Goal):

“It is clear that when you buy a player you have to make a 360° evaluation both from a balance sheet, economic and financial point of view, and from a sporting point of view.

“I have made my own considerations. It is truly legend when it is said that there have been disputes over this operation, absolutely not. It is right that in a managerial context there is a contrast of opinions.”

Ronaldo's last appearance for Juventus came against Udinese on the opening matchday of the season after he came off the bench to score a late-winner, which was ruled out for offside.

After communicating his desire to leave to head coach Massimiliano Allegri, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner returned to Manchester United, 12 years after he first left the club for Real Madrid.

Ronaldo's struggles have continued after leaving Juventus

What started with a lot of promise has ended in a whimper yet again. Ronaldo endured probably the worst campaign of his career with Manchester United this season.

Far from competing for the Premier League title, the side didn't even qualify for next season's Champions League following a miserable run.

Football Tweet ⚽ @Football__Tweet RECORD: Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 24 goals for Manchester United this season.



This is the highest number of goals for a player aged 37 or over in Europe's Top 5 leagues in the last 30 years. RECORD: Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 24 goals for Manchester United this season.This is the highest number of goals for a player aged 37 or over in Europe's Top 5 leagues in the last 30 years. 🇵🇹 RECORD: Cristiano Ronaldo has now scored 24 goals for Manchester United this season. This is the highest number of goals for a player aged 37 or over in Europe's Top 5 leagues in the last 30 years. 🐐 https://t.co/5NfhqOiTg3

The Portuguese has struck 24 goals in all competitions, including 18 in the top-flight, but lacked consistency and even saw a worrying dry spell after the turn of 2022.

Once again, he's been accused of holding his team back, although United as a team were simply awful and even a change of manager couldn't revive them.

