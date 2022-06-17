“Made himself look like a fool” – Simon Jordan urges Chelsea to send player ‘in a cab’ after poor season

Former Crystal Palace chairman Simon Jordan has urged Chelsea to send Romelu Lukaku packing following a poor season at Stamford Bridge.

It has been a season to forget for Lukaku, 29, who has encountered issues on and off the pitch for the Blues.

He rejoined Chelsea last summer for a club-record £97.8 million from Inter Milan. Many believed he would flourish as Thomas Tuchel's centre-forward. However, he has lacked form throughout the campaign, managing just 15 goals in 44 appearances across all competitions.

Behind-the-scenes, there have been problems ever since Sky Italia interviewed the former Inter Milan striker in December. The striker made it known of his desire to one day return to Inter before criticizing Tuchel's system at Stamford Bridge (via Sky Sports).

Fabrizio Romano



Lukaku has told Boehly and Tuchel he only wants Inter move, so he’s pushing. Inter have made an opening bid today for Romelu Lukaku: €5m loan fee. Chelsea have rejected this proposal and Inter are waiting for a price tag - talks will continue this week.Lukaku has told Boehly and Tuchel he only wants Inter move, so he’s pushing. Inter have made an opening bid today for Romelu Lukaku: €5m loan fee. Chelsea have rejected this proposal and Inter are waiting for a price tag - talks will continue this week. 🚨🔵 #CFC @SkySportLukaku has told Boehly and Tuchel he only wants Inter move, so he’s pushing. https://t.co/eYFl6FA8nT

Jordan has ripped into the striker's disappointing season for the Blues, urging the Stamford Bridge side to get rid of the Belgian.

He told talkSPORT (via Football365):

“Since that ridiculous interview he did with Sky Italia, which they held in the bank and dropped it at the best moment so they could get the maximum amount of exposure on, the player didn’t respond."

He added:

“He responded to the fact he made himself look like a fool, and that he needed to deal with the manager and the disappointment, but he hasn’t responded on the pitch, which is the key territory. So what are you holding on to him for?"

Jordan also claimed that Lukaku doesn't seem interested, saying:

“He doesn’t look fit, he doesn’t look interested, he doesn’t look motivated to play for Chelsea, so the only reason he’s there is for an economic transaction."

Jordan believes the Blues should part ways with the Belgian forward, adding:

“I think they should get rid of Lukaku because he hasn’t done what he was brought in for. He’s not a young player developing, he’s not a foreign player coming over to England and learning the league."

“He’s already made his position clear, he’s already virtue signalled his way back to the Italian fans by telling them, ‘I would like to come home one day’ – well, off you go then, we’ll send you there in a cab!

The current state of play for Chelsea over Romelu Lukaku's future

Romelu Lukaku looks likely to leave the Blues

Romelu Lukaku is eager to leave Chelsea for Inter Milan and the Serie A giants are trying to reunite with their former striker. According to The Guardian, Inter are trying to get the Blues to accept a loan deal of around €10-€12 million.

This is despite the west London club wanting around €20 million for the Belgian.

Either way, it appears that Lukaku may just get his desired return to the San Siro this summer.

