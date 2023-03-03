"Made a massive difference to our title chances" - Piers Morgan heaps praises on Arsenal's January transfer recruitment

British journalist Piers Morgan has praised Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta for the January signings of Leandro Trossard and Jorginho. The duo arrived at the Emirates last month and have made a significant impact.

Trossard, 28, joined Arteta's side from Brighton & Hove Albion for £21 million plus add-ons. The Belgian attacker has scored one goal and created two assists, including a vital pass for Gabriel Martinelli's winner in the 1-0 win over Leicester City.

Meanwhile, Jorginho, 30, arrived at the Emirates from Chelsea for £12 million. The Italian's signing was met with reservations due to the failed pursuit of Brighton's Moises Caicedo. However, he has proved his doubters wrong, with assured performances in midfield, featuring in five games.

Morgan has lauded Arsenal's recruitment of the duo in January by heaping praise on Arteta. He tweeted:

"Has there ever been a better bit of January transfer business than Arteta signing Jorginho & Trossard for £39m? Both settled in so fast and so well and made a massive difference to our title chances. Great work."

The duo have strengthened an already impressive Gunners squad surging towards their first Premier League title since 2004. They're atop the league, five points clear of holders Manchester City.

The north Londoners have rarely got it wrong in the transfer market in recent years. The likes of Oleksandr Zinchenko, Martin Odegaard and Gabriel Magalhaes have all been vital players for the Gunners this season, having joined in the past two years.

Everton manager Sean Dyche says Arsenal have champions' attitude

Sean Dyche claims the Gunners are playing like champions.

Arsenal continued their eye-catching season with a 4-0 thrashing of Everton on Wednesday (March 1). Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli (2) and Odegaard were on the scoresheet as Arteta's men romped to victory at the Emirates.

Toffees boss Dyche had secured his first win as Everton boss in a 1-0 win at Goodison Park in the reverse fixture. However, his side were put to the sword on Wednesday night by a rampant Gunners team.

The Everton manager has said that Arsenal are playing with a champions' attitude. He said (via the Daily Mail):

"At the end, they’re closing down; they’re pressing; they save one off the line because they’re throwing bodies at it. That’s what wins titles. That’s the feeling of a group that wins titles."

The Gunners have been guilty of becoming unstuck in crucial periods in seasons past.

None more so than when they threw away their chances of UEFA Champions League qualification last season to Tottenham Hotspur with three games remaining. However, the current Arsenal team seems like a different beast that are willing to dig deep to win.

