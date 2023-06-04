Magui Corceiro announces breakup with Chelsea loanee Joao Felix with emotional Instagram message

Portuguese actress Magui Corceiro took to social media to announce that she has broken up with Chelsea loanee Joao Felix.

Corceiro wrote on her Instagram story (via Record Portugal):

"João and I shared achievements for a few years, in a phase of change, growth and learning. Not being together as a couple for some time, I am lucky to be part of his life. We appreciate all the messages from those who really care about us. We are well, happy and friends as we always were."

Apart from the confirmed relationship with Joao Felix, Corceiro's was also linked to former Sporting CP star Pedro Porro. However, Porro denied those claims, stating clearly (via AS):

"The situation that is happening yesterday and today is very uncomfortable... I have a special relationship with her, no one is being unfaithful to anyone. My image is not going to be stained by anything and less by things like this. I can do whatever I want. Stop staining the image of the three because it is not like that."

She was also seen exchanging likes with Neymar on Instagram. The Brazilian dismissed any relationship rumors, writing:

"When they know absolutely nothing, they have to talk about anything, what a shame!"

Corceito was spotted hanging out with F1 driver Lando Norris as well. The British refused to make anything out of it, telling (via Mundo Deportivo):

"I haven't tried to hide anything when I've gone out to a restaurant. You are allowed to do whatever you want. I know that so many presumptions are made just because I'm seen with someone, which I find hilarious. If I wanted to hide something I feel I can hide it well, but I'm not trying to hide anything.”

Chelsea loanee Joao Felix's future is in doubt

Joao Felix joined Chelsea on loan from Atletico Madrid in January. Since his move, Felix scored four goals in 20 appearances for the club. However, his move to London might not become permanent.

A deal for Felix would cost any club north of €100 million. The Blues are not keen on spending that much on the Portuguese. He will return to Atletico Madrid in the summer.

Another loan spell at Chelsea could reportedly be on the cards for Felix. He is still only 23 and there has never been any doubt about his talent. Hence, other top clubs could also enter the race for him.

