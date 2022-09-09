"Maguire was the only one who tried" - Frank Leboeuf slams the performance of Cristiano Ronaldo and 2 other Manchester United players in loss against Real Sociedad

Former Chelsea defender Frank Leboeuf was left unimpressed with Cristiano Ronaldo, Casemiro, and Victor Lindelof's performances in Manchester United's 1-0 loss to Real Sociedad on Thursday, September 8.

After three consecutive wins in the Premier League, the Red Devils started their Europa League campaign with a loss at Old Trafford. Spain international Brais Mendez's 59th-minute penalty was the difference between the two teams.

Erik ten Hag made several changes to his starting XI, with the likes of Ronaldo, Fred, Casemiro, and Harry Maguire featuring from the start.

It was the Portugal ace's first club European game outside the Champions League since 2002. He fired in a header in the first half, but it was disallowed for offside.

Leboeuf stated that he was eagerly waiting to see how United's changed line-up fares against Real Sociedad.

The 1998 World Cup-winner, however, was disappointed with the showings of Ronaldo, Casemiro, and Lindelof. But the Frenchman singled out Maguire for having a decent game. He told ESPN:

"I was waiting to see the players who were not really involved in the Premier League since the beginning of the season, and how they will react in the game when they start.

"Ronaldo, Casemiro, Maguire, Lindelof and I didn't see much. Maybe Maguire was the only one who tried, but the three others, I was quite disappointed by their performances."

Can Cristiano Ronaldo force himself back into Manchester United's starting XI?

Ronaldo was one of the most discussed names during the summer transfer window.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner wanted to leave Old Trafford in search of Champions League football.

However, the Portugal international stayed put at United despite being linked to several clubs.

Ronaldo, 37, has seen his game time get severely restricted under Ten Hag this season. He has played just 297 minutes across seven games in all competitions.

Marcus Rashford has looked rejuvenated as a No, 9, while Anthony Martial also seems to be ahead of Ronaldo in the pecking order.

The former Real Madrid star is yet to score or provide an assist this season and faces an uphill task in reclaiming his spot in United's starting XI.

