"Mainly money" - Real Betis star Isco names one thing that Chelsea have over the Spanish side ahead of UECL final

Ahead of their Conference League final on Wednesday, May 28, Real Betis midfielder Isco jokingly claimed that Chelsea are only ahead of them in financial power. The 33-year-old will be aiming to lead Betis to their first-ever European trophy in their 117-year history.

Ad

Isco joined Real Betis in 2023, and he’s been one of the club’s best players this season, registering 22 goal contributions in 32 appearances across competitions.

In the pre-match press conference, Isco was asked what Chelsea have that Real Betis don't. He jokingly responded:

"Good question... mainly money, right?"

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

The former Real Madrid man then adopted a more serious tone when speaking further about the Blues, saying (via MARCA):

“We are two good teams, with great players, and tomorrow we have a very important match. I think what Betis has most is excitement for this match, for this final, for writing their history in Europe, and that is a point in our favor."

Ad

Isco added:

“We're convinced. In the end, as I said in the locker room, belief is the first step to victory. It's going to be a difficult match, but we have faith in the squad. We're a family. We've shown that we're capable of beating anyone, and we're looking forward to that final and giving joy to the fans, who deserve it the most."

Ad

This will be the third time meeting between Chelsea and Real Betis in Europe. The last two meetings came in the group stages of the 2005-06 UEFA Champions League. The Blues won the first leg at home 4-0, while Betis won the return leg in Spain 1-0.

"This is not a final" – Real Betis star Marc Bartra admits Chelsea are a tough opponent ahead of Conference League final

Real Betis defender Marc Batra was also asked about Chelsea's pedigree ahead of the Conference League final.

Ad

The former Barcelona center-back acknowledged Chelsea’s strength in Europe, but insisted that his team will go into the encounter with commitment. He said (via MARCA):

"Chelsea, historically, in Europe, as a club, is coming off a phase of winning everything, but we are a family. I told the manager in preseason that I saw a lot of commitment, we have been growing as a team to the level of being able to achieve our objectives and be here today. And as we are a family, this is not a final, it is something more, it goes beyond, it is something very big for Betis and we are going with a level of commitment, joy and desire that will keep us there."

The Blues topped the table in the league phase of the competition and have only lost one match en route to the final.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Ezekiel Olamide Ezekiel is a European football journalist who covers breaking news and transfer rumors at Sportskeeda. He is currently pursuing an undergraduate degree in Accounting and has a work experience of around 3 years, having previously worked at the likes of Opera News Hub and Extratime Talk. He is a proponent of factual accuracy, meticulous research, verification of sources and journalistic ethics and standards.



An ardent Chelsea fan, Ezekiel's journey as a football fan began in his childhood, witnessing Ronaldinho dazzle with his skills. His interest in the beautiful game deepened after Nigeria were knocked out of the 2010 FIFA World Cup; he was impressed with the Super Eagles' fighting spirit in their 2-2 Group B draw against South Korea. Some other World Cup matches which have left a deep impact on him were Belgium's incredible comeback against Japan in the round of 16 of the 2018 version and the 2022 final.



Lionel Messi is the one true GOAT for Ezekiel and he also follows the Major League Soccer and the Saudi Pro League owing to him and Cristiano Ronaldo. When not writing, he spends his free time deepening his SEO knowledge and watching skits. Know More