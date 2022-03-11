"Maintaining their performance levels is important" - Mark Lawrenson predicts the scoreline for Chelsea vs Newcastle United

One-time European Cup winner and BBC pundit Mark Lawrenson has predicted a Chelsea win when they take on Newcastle United this weekend. The Blues host the Magpies at Stamford Bridge on Sunday (March 13) in the Premier League.

Both clubs were in action mid-week as well. While Thomas Tuchel's side beat Norwich City 3-1 at Carrow Road, Newcastle picked up a 2-1 comeback win against Southampton at St. Mary's Stadium.

Eddie Howe's side have been in tremendous form and have jumped out of the relegation zone. Lawrenson praised them for the same and added that they need to continue churning out positive results.

He wrote in his column for the BBC:

"Newcastle have got some breathing space above the bottom three because of their run of results in the past few weeks but I don't see Eddie Howe letting his side take their foot off the pedal."

Lawrenson added:

"All it would take is a run of two or three defeats and they could be right back in trouble. The Magpies are not going to win every week, but maintaining their performance levels is important."

However, he believes Chelsea will win this encounter and predicted a 2-0 scoreline in favor of the hosts. Lawrenson concluded:

"I still think Chelsea will win but I'd be surprised if Newcastle play poorly after all the positive work they have done."

Chelsea and Newcastle United enter this game in good form

Despite all the chaos and uncertainty surrounding the club off the field, Chelsea have put in some solid performances on the pitch. Their victory against Norwich was their fourth Premier League win in a row.

In that run, they have thrashed Burnley 4-0, edged Crystal Palace 1-0 and beaten Tottenham Hotspur 2-0. The Blues will be confident heading into this fixture but are bound to have their work cut out against a resurgent Newcastle United side.

The Magpies have been in incredible form since the turn of the year, picking up six wins and two draws in eight league fixtures. The signings Newcastle United made during the winter transfer window are slowly coming into their own.

Kieran Trippier seemed to set the wheels in motion with some excellent performances before his injury.

Chris Wood and Bruno Guimaraes scored their first goals for the club in the win against Southampton. Dan Burn has been solid at the back while Matt Targett has also looked decent.

Overall, this looks set to be an entertaining and closely fought match between two in-form teams.

Edited by Arjun Panchadar