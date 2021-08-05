Major breakthrough for Chelsea as top target urges club to accept transfer - Reports

Chelsea fans finally have some good news coming their way in a summer that has proved to be an unlucky one for the Blues so far. Their dealings in the transfer market have not gone according to plan so far ahead of the new season.

However, according to reports, Chelsea have received a boost in their quest to sign Inter Milan striker Romelu Lukaku this summer. The player has reportedly urged his club to approve the transfer. It is believed the Belgian is eager to make a return to the Premier League next season and has decided to influence the negotiations.

BREAKING: Romelu Lukaku has told Inter Milan he would like them to accept a suitable offer for him from Chelsea. — Sky Sports News (@SkySportsNews) August 4, 2021

The Blues have been linked with the former Manchester United star for several weeks but haven't been able to convince Inter to sell the Belgian. They are said to have submitted an offer of £85.3m-plus Marcos Alonso some time ago, which was turned down by the Serie A giants. However, following the player's intervention, a £100 million bid is reportedly being prepared.

Chelsea are looking to add a big-name attacker to their team this summer. Following their success in the Champions League last season, the Londoners are ready to provide a huge amount of cash for Thomas Tuchel to spend in the transfer market.

The manager is apparently not satisfied with the options he has up front. Timo Werner flopped last season while Kai Harvertz and Hachim Ziyech did not get going for most of the season.

As a result, Tuchel believes it is necessary to add fresh legs to the forward line. Erling Haaland, Antoine Griezmann and Eden Hazard are some of the superstars who have been linked with a switch to Stamford Bridge in recent weeks.

Lukaku is one of the best strikers in Europe right now.

Is Lukaku a good option for Chelsea?

From all indications, Chelsea would do well to complete Lukaku's transfer this summer. The Belgian already knows what it takes to succeed in the Premier League following impressive spells with Everton and Manchester United in the past.

Lukaku's physicality and toughness make him a perfect fit not just for the Blues, but also for the robust style of play in the English top-flight. Lukaku is a prolific forward who can decide the fate of big games on his own. That is the quality Chelsea really need up front ahead of the new season.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar