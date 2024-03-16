Major twist in Manchester United legend Roy Keane assault case as Arsenal fan pleads not guilty - Reports

Scott Law, the man who allegedly assaulted Manchester United legend Roy Keane, has pled 'not guilty' at Highbury Magistrates’ Court.

Law, 43, was charged with common assault following his scuffle with Keane after Arsenal beat the Red Devils 3-1 in the Premier League round four on September 3, 2023.

The aforementioned fixture was closely contested and needed a 96th-minute winner from Declan Rice, with the scores tied at 1-1. Gabriel Jesus doubled Arsenal's lead moments before the final whistle (90+11').

Reports also suggest that Micah Richards, who witnessed the brawl between Keane and Law, interfered and cooled tensions. Now, Law has been released on unconditional bail and his trial is set for May 29 and 30.

The Arsenal fan's lawyer, Shila Keshvari, has maintained that any actions that Law committed were in self-defense. It is believed that they will call six witnesses on the stand to support their case during the trial (via United District).

Since the incident, the Gunners have enjoyed a successful season and are currently atop the Premier League standings. They're also preparing to take on Bayern Munich in the UEFA Champions League quarter-finals on April 9 and 17.

Meanwhile, Manchester United find themselves in sixth place, eight points behind fourth-placed Aston Villa. They were eliminated from the Champions League after the group stage and are awaiting the FA Cup quarter-final against Liverpool on Sunday (March 17).

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag reveals Marcus Rashford stance amid links with Paris Saint-Germain

Marcus Rashford

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has said that the Red Devils will keep hold of Marcus Rashford amid links with Ligue 1 giants Paris Saint-Germain (PSG).

The French side are seemingly looking for Kylian Mbappe's replacement, with the World Cup winner set to depart from the Parc des Princes to join Real Madrid this summer.

However, Ten Hag strongly believes that Rashford needs to be a part of the current project. He said about the winger (via The Guardian):

"We didn't re-sign last year for five years with the intention to sell him, no. He should be a part of this project, so that is not a subject we talk about."

After coming up the ranks at Manchester United, Rashford has made 393 appearances across competitions, bagging 130 goals and 74 assists. He's won the Europa League and FA Cup once each but is yet to lay his hands on the Premier League or Champions League trophies.