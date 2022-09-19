"Major win" - PSG star Lionel Messi posts on Instagram after inspiring team to victory against Lyon

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) superstar Lionel Messi took to social media to express his opinion on his team's 1-0 Ligue 1 victory over Lyon at the Parc Olympique Lyonnais on Sunday (September 18).

PSG registered their seventh league win of the season to consolidate their position at the top of the table with 22 points from eight games. Messi scored the decisive goal in the fifth minute of the contest – his fourth in the Ligue 1 this season.

Operating on the right flank of a 3-4-2-1 system, the 35-year-old produced an all-round performance against Lyon. He completed 59 passes, registered five shots on target, created two chances, completed five dribbles and even hit the crossbar from a direct free-kick.

After the conclusion of the match, Messi posted on Instagram:

"Major win before the matches with @afaseleccion."

Messi, who is in his second year at the Parc des Princes, is set to lead the charge on both fronts this year – with PSG in the UEFA Champions League and with Argentina in the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Messi has contributed a whopping six goals and eight assists in 11 appearances across all competitions for PSG this season. The Parisians, who are on an unbeaten run in Ligue 1 this season, will next face OGC Nice at the Parc des Princes on October 1.

On the other hand, the Argentine is set to represent his nation in their upcoming international fixtures ahead of the 2022 FIFA World Cup. La Albiceleste will compete in friendlies against Honduras and Jamaica on September 23 and September 27 respectively.

Lionel Scaloni's side were last in action in June, beating Italy 3-0 and Estonia 5-0 in the space of three days. The seven-time Ballon d'Or winner helped Argentina extend their unbeaten streak to 33 matches with five goals and two assists in their last two games.

PSG's Lionel Messi included in final Argentina squad before FIFA World Cup

Here is Argentina's squad for their upcoming friendlies:

Goalkeepers: Franco Armani, Emiliano Martinez, Geronimo Rulli

Defenders: Gonzalo Montiel, Nahuel Molina, German Pezzella, Cristian Romero, Neuhen Perez, Lisandro Martinez, Nicolas Otamendi, Marcos Acuna, Facundo Medina, Nicolas Tagliafico

Midfielders: Leandro Paredes, Guido Rodriguez, Enzo Fernandez, Alexis Mac Allister, Rodrigo de Paul, Giovanni Lo Celso, Alejandro Gomez, Thiago Almada

Attackers: Paulo Dybala, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi, Julian Alvarez, Joaquin Correa, Angel Correa, Lautaro Martinez

After the conclusion of the friendlies against Honduras and Jamaica, La Albiceleste will next be in action at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Argentina have been drawn in Group C alongside Poland, Mexico and Saudi Arabia. The first-ever winter FIFA World Cup kicks off on November 21, with the final set to be held on December 18.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far