"Make your apologies as loud as your disrespect!!!" - Chelsea fans laud star's showing after penalty shootout win over Newcastle in EFL Cup Q/F

Chelsea overcame an early setback to defeat Newcastle United on penalties and reach the semifinals of the Carabao Cup. The Blues showed grit and resilience to claim this key win over Eddie Howe's side and get some revenge on their opponents.

Newcastle United had trounced Chelsea 4-1 under a month ago at St. James' Park. The Blues defeated Sheffield United in the league last time out, picking up an important win to arrest their slump.

Chelsea fans were excited by the potential debut of Christopher Nkunku. The loudest ovation on the day, however, did not come for the Frenchman, but for winger Mykhailo Mudryk.

He came off the bench to score a leveler in the injury time at the end of the match. This sent the game to the penalties, where Chelsea triumphed. Mudryk was praised for his role in his side's win. The club's fans went on X to hail the Ukraine international for his telling contribution.

"MISHAAAAAA. HATERS COME OUTSIDE"

"Make your apologies as loud as your disrespect!!!"

See more reactions from X:

Mykhailo Mudryk scored his third and arguably most important goal of the season to hand Chelsea a lifeline at Stamford Bridge. Mauricio Pochettino handed him a rest after he started four consecutive matches, but came off the bench to make a difference for his team.

Pochettino's side have kept alive their hopes of picking up some sort of silverware this season with their 4-2 shootout triumph over Newcastle.

Chelsea edge Newcastle to reach last four

Chelsea began their meeting with Newcastle United on the front foot, looking like a far superior side to the injury-ravaged Magpies. It was, however, totally against the run of play that Callum Wilson opened the scoring for the visitors, thanks to a huge error from Benoit Badiashile (16').

The Blues began to pile on the pressure after going behind but found no way past the disciplined low block implemented by the Magpies. Conor Gallagher struck the crossbar with a fine effort, but that was the closest the Blues came to scoring.

Nkunku made his debut off the bench in the second half but failed to spark his side until Mudryk replaced Raheem Sterling. The 22-year-old reacted quickest to a mistake from Kieran Trippier to slot home an equalizer in the second minute of the injury time.

Making just his second start in blue, goalkeeper Djordje Petrovic was the hero of the shootout as he saved from Matt Ritchie after Trippier had earlier missed. The Blues scored all four of their penalties, with Mudryk and Nkunku also scoring.

Chelsea will turn their attention to the league, where they have a meeting with Wolverhampton Wanderers up next. The Blues will also keep a close eye on who their next opponents will be in the Carabao Cup.