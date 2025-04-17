"Make or break for him", "Total waste of time!" - Manchester United fans on star's inclusion in XI for Lyon UEL clash

Manchester United fans have reacted to the decision of head coach Ruben Amorim to name striker Rasmus Hojlund in the starting XI against Olympique Lyon. The Danish striker leads the line for the Red Devils, being the only fit senior striker at the club.

Ad

Amorim's side were dealt a blow at the weekend when striker Joshua Zirkzee picked up a season-ending hamstring problem against Newcastle United. With 17-year-old Chido Obi not registered for the UEFA Europa League, the Red Devils were left with just Hojlund as a striker in their squad.

With little choice available, Amorim included Hojlund in the XI that will host Lyon at Old Trafford, with Bruno Fernandes and Alejandro Garnacho supporting him. The 22-year-old striker has managed five goals and two assists in 11 Europa League games this season, with his last goals coming at Viktoria Plzen in December.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

A number of Manchester United fans have been left displeased by the decision of Amorim to start the underperforming striker, and they took to X to share their thoughts. A fan pointed out that the Dane has until the end of the season to prove his worth.

"It’s literally make or break for Hojlund till the end of the season", they wrote.

Another fan referred to him as a waste of time.

Ad

"Hojlund is a total waste of time!", they wrote.

Another fan pointed out that it would have been preferable if Mason Mount started up front.

"He should have replaced Hojlund with mount. That guy is just a -1", they posted.

A fan appealed to the striker to put on his best performance.

"I need you today Hojlund I need the game of your life", they wrote.

Ad

Another fan asked the striker to deliver a good display.

"Rasmus Hojlund. Can you give me one more day?🙏🏻🔴 #UEL", they posted.

Joshua Zirkzee was on target for Manchester United in the first leg in Lyon last week, and the fans will hope that Hojlund can do the same at Old Trafford. The 22-year-old has managed just eight goals across all competitions as he has endured a disappointing season for Ruben Amorim's side.

Ad

Manchester United without teenage defender for Lyon clash, Onana returns in goal

Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim has kept his word and restored first-choice goalkeeper Andre Onana between the sticks for the visit of Olympique Lyon. The Red Devils are also without teenage defender Ayden Heaven after he picked up an injury in training.

Having left Onana out at the weekend, Amorim revealed during his pre-match press conference that he intends to have the goalkeeper in goal for the game against Lyon. The Portuguese tactician has kept to his word and named Onana in the XI despite two high-profile errors in the first leg last week.

Former Arsenal youngster Heaven has failed to make the squad after suffering a minor ankle injury in training. The 18-year-old took a hit to the same spot in which he suffered an injury last month, leaving him requiring time off to recover.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Sulayman Salahudeen Sulayman is a European and international football writer at Sportskeeda covering news and transfer rumors. He has an overall experience of 4 years, having previously worked at the likes of SportsRation and ExtraTimeTalk. His tryst with the sport happened at a young age, playing it at home and watching the 2002 FIFA World Cup.



Sulayman has a good feel for the game, which is reflected in his descriptive articles. He double checks information via multiple sources for accuracy, and only uses top-tier platforms like Transfermarkt and Opta for statistical information. His experience and exploits in the industry have led Sulayman to cover the Nigerian Professional League for three years along with games involving the Nigerian national team. He has also worked in F1, joining hands with industry veterans to provide a smooth viewing experience in Nigeria.



Sulayman hails Lionel Messi as the one true GOAT, and his brace in Argentina’s 2005 U20 FIFA World Cup final win over Nigeria left a lasting impact on him. He also supports Chelsea at club level, having followed their dominance under Jose Mourinho. Sulayman also follows other leagues with Nigerian players like Eredivisie, Saudi Pro League, Turkish Super Lig, and more. When not writing, he enjoys cooking and eating. Know More