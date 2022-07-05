"Makes so much sense" - Ex-Chelsea defender urges Blues to sign 27-year-old over Cristiano Ronaldo and 'overrated' Neymar

Former Chelsea defender Jason Cundy has urged the West London club to prioritize signing Raheem Sterling over Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar Jr. He believes signing the England international would make more sense for the team.

As reported by talkSPORT, the Blues could start the Todd Boehly era with something akin to Real Madrid's 'Galacticos'. They have been linked with superstars like Ronaldo and Neymar.

Chelsea are also interested in Manchester city winger Sterling, as reported by Sky Sports.

Cundy, meanwhile, has urged his former club to concentrate on Sterling.

The former Tottenham Hotspur defender has branded Neymar as overrated and believes that the Brazilian does not fit in at Stamford Bridge.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #CFC



Chelsea, pushing - Tuchel wanted Sterling since day one. Chelsea have new direct contact scheduled with Man City to close Raheem Sterling deal. Positive talks also on Friday, waiting for final details on both player and club sides in order to complete the agreement.Chelsea, pushing - Tuchel wanted Sterling since day one. Chelsea have new direct contact scheduled with Man City to close Raheem Sterling deal. Positive talks also on Friday, waiting for final details on both player and club sides in order to complete the agreement. 🚨🔵 #CFC Chelsea, pushing - Tuchel wanted Sterling since day one. https://t.co/38sYNK62Kq

Cundy has also advised Chelsea against making a move for Ronaldo just because of his reputation. He told talkSPORT:

“I actually think that, I’ve said this many many times, I think Neymar is overrated. I’m not saying he’s a bad player, I think he’s overrated, that’s my own take on that, I’m not so sure he’d fit in at Chelsea."

He added:

“Ronaldo, there’s a part of me that’s a little bit concerned that it’s not going to be a Thomas Tuchel signing, it feels a little bit like a Todd Boehly one where he’s come in with the money and he’s getting seduced by one of the world’s greatest ever players and he’s available."

Cundy believes that signing Sterling would be a good deal for Chelsea. He said:

“And then there’s Sterling, which for me makes so much sense, I don’t quite know what he’s going to cost but it feels and sounds like it’s going to be a decent deal.”

Raheem Sterling would be a better signing for Chelsea in comparison to Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar

Raheem Sterling's move to Chelsea makes a lot more sense than the Blues' move for players like Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar.

The latter two players are among the biggest names in world football, but both are on the downward trajectories of their respective careers.

Ronaldo at 37 certainly guarantees plenty of goals, as he was Manchester United's top goalscorer last season with 24 goals in 38 matches. However, he might struggle to adapt to Thomas Tuchel's high-pressing system.

LDN @LDNFootbalI Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Chelsea.

Neymar is ‘open’ to a move to Chelsea.



Thomas Tuchel is keen to not be seduced by star power, according to Nizaar Kinsella… Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Chelsea.Neymar is ‘open’ to a move to Chelsea.Thomas Tuchel is keen to not be seduced by star power, according to Nizaar Kinsella… ✅ Cristiano Ronaldo has been offered to Chelsea.✅ Neymar is ‘open’ to a move to Chelsea.Thomas Tuchel is keen to not be seduced by star power, according to Nizaar Kinsella… 🎯 https://t.co/9yuIqA4BM0

Neymar, on the other hand, has failed to justify his world-record transfer fee of €222 million that saw him move from Barcelona to Paris Saint-Germain in 2017.

He has had to deal with injury issues over the years and has been far from his best.

Sterling, meanwhile, is still only 27 years of age and has shown that he could prove to be a reliable outlet for goals and assists.

The England international is also very much fit naturally and should be able to fit into Tuchel's system effortlessly.

