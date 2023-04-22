Real Madrid fans hailed Dani Ceballos for his link-up play with Vinicius Junior during the La Liga home clash against Celta Vigo on Saturday (April 22). Carlo Ancelotti's team won 2-0 at the Santiago Bernabeu, thanks to Marco Asensio and Eder Militao strikes.

Ceballos started in midfield. During the 81 minutes he was on the pitch, the Spaniard was clinical, completing 82 passes with an impressive 95% accuracy. He made one key pass and played nine long balls with 100% accuracy.

He also completed two dribbles and won six ground duels. Overall, it was an impressive display of technical ability from the 26-year-old. Fans were impressed with the performance, with one writing on Twitter:

"How many times have we seen this season where Ceballos has played that exact pass to Vini Jr? Vini Jr also plays soo much better when Ceballos is on the left flank. He makes Vini's life soo much easier."

"This Vini-Ceballos connection is not talked about enough btw..."

Here are some of the best reactions on Twitter following Ceballos' spectacular performance against Celta Vigo:

ِ @niivven Ceballos is extremely insanely criminally underrated Ceballos is extremely insanely criminally underrated

Ceballos and Vini, what a combo That left foot again🤷Ceballos and Vini, what a combo That left foot again🤷😍🔥Ceballos and Vini, what a combo❤️

ø @LuninRMA IT WAS CEBALLOS PASS THAT IGNITED THAT ATTACK IT WAS CEBALLOS PASS THAT IGNITED THAT ATTACK https://t.co/XbJiQtMXvD

Kheddy (AK-0006120) @Kheddy89 🏾 That pass from Ceballos to Vinicius That pass from Ceballos to Vinicius 🙌🏾

Óðin @AllfatherI That Ceballos pass to Vini. You could make a whole compilation of Ceballos doing that same exact pass. It’s his trademark. Nobody does it better. Ans when you have a winger like Vinicius with whom he shares a great connection with, it’s fucking deadly. That Ceballos pass to Vini. You could make a whole compilation of Ceballos doing that same exact pass. It’s his trademark. Nobody does it better. Ans when you have a winger like Vinicius with whom he shares a great connection with, it’s fucking deadly.

Real Madrid must renew him immediately! Top baller. Yet another Dani Ceballos masterclassReal Madrid must renew him immediately! Top baller. Yet another Dani Ceballos masterclass ⭐️Real Madrid must renew him immediately! Top baller. https://t.co/uRXTcOXMIm

Miss ADEL🦋🦚 @a_derll That link up between Ceballos, Vinicius and Asensio is definitely one of the best I’ve seen this season That link up between Ceballos, Vinicius and Asensio is definitely one of the best I’ve seen this season🔥

Noodle Vini @vini_ball This Vini-Ceballos connection is not talked about enough btw... This Vini-Ceballos connection is not talked about enough btw... https://t.co/UNetvT250M

Vini Jr also plays soo much better when Ceballos is on the left flank. He makes Vini's life soo much easier. How many times have we seen this season where Ceballos has played that exact pass to Vini Jr?Vini Jr also plays soo much better when Ceballos is on the left flank. He makes Vini's life soo much easier. twitter.com/Goalsssssssr/s… How many times have we seen this season where Ceballos has played that exact pass to Vini Jr?Vini Jr also plays soo much better when Ceballos is on the left flank. He makes Vini's life soo much easier. twitter.com/Goalsssssssr/s…

Ceballos has made 38 appearances for Los Blancos this season, scoring once and providing seven assists. His contract runs out in the summer, but given his performances this term, the midfielder could get an extension

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti hails Eduardo Camavinga

Eduardo Camavinga has proven to be an absolute gem for Real Madrid. While the Frenchman's qualities as a midfielder prompted the Spanish club to buy him, the 20-year-old has displayed his versatility in recent games.

Camavinga has often been deployed as a left-back this season. Despite playing in an unfamiliar position, his performances have been matured. Camavinga showed his quality yet again during the Celta clash.

Hailing the Frenchman's performance, Ancelotti said (via Madrid Xtra):

"Camavinga is extraordinary under all aspects. He's improving every day. He can play everywhere. Even if I play him as CAM and CB, he would play well everywhere."

Real Madrid, meanwhile, will return to action on Tuesday (April 25) against Girona in a La Liga away clash. Ancelotti's side have 65 points from 30 games.

