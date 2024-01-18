“Makes a whole lot of sense” Ex-PL star backs Chelsea’s reported move for former Real Madrid superstar Karim Benzema 

Shaka Hislop has urged Chelsea to sign former Real Madrid striker Karim Benzema who could be set to depart Al-Ittihad this month.

Benzema joined the Saudi Pro League giants last summer after leaving Madrid. The veteran French forward has started his career in Saudi with 12 goals and five assists in 20 games across competitions.

However, the 2022 Ballon d'Or winner is reportedly disillusioned with life in the Middle East. He is considering leaving Al-Ittihad and the Premier League appears to be an option.

TEAMTalk's Fraser Fletcher reports that Chelsea and Arsenal are both monitoring Benzema's situation. The Blues have held discussions internally and are extremely interested in bringing the Frenchman to Stamford Bridge.

Hislop thinks Benzema would be a good short-term option to help bolster Mauricio Pochettino's attack. The former Premier League goalkeeper believes the former Real Madrid captain would be a natural fit (via English journalist Simon Phillips):

"I think Chelsea should say absolutely yes. I think Karm Benzema coming in giving a bit of experience and a bit of quality is something they desperately need. In terms of an easy and natural fit, Benzema to Chelsea makes a whole lot of sense to me."

Benzema became a Real Madrid legend during his 14-year stay at the Santiago Bernabeu. He bagged 354 goals and 165 assists in 648 games across competitions, finishing as La Liga's top scorer in the 2021-22 campaign (27 goals in 32 games).

The former Lyon striker clearly has the resume to help the west Londoners amid a poor showing so far this season. The Blues sit ninth after 21 games, nine points off the top four.

Pochettino's attack has been an issue this season with summer signing Nicolas Jackson still yet to truly adapt to Premier League football. He's managed eight goals in 23 games across competitions, while Armando Broja sits on just two in 17.

Pat Nevin advises Chelsea to snub Real Madrid hero Karim Benzema and swoop for Evan Ferguson

Pat Nevin thinks Evan Ferguson is a better option.

Pat Nevin has given a contrasting take on Chelsea's potential move for the former Real Madrid superstar. The ex-Blues winger thinks his former club would be making a mistake and alluded to their capture of Andriy Shevchenko (via Metro):

"You think of the certain strikers that Chelsea have signed in the latter stages of their career, the likes of Shevchenko, I could go through a number of them."

Nevin suggested the west Londoners target Brighton and Hove Albion wonderkid Evan Ferguson. He feels that Pochettino should be chasing a striker with a younger profile such as the Irishman:

"It would be interesting but Evan Ferguson would be the more obvious one to go for. If you’re going down the route of signing a young striker, Ferguson would be the one I would look at."

Ferguson's stock has risen at Brighton amid a meteoric rise at the Amex. The 19-year-old has posted 16 goals in 53 games but he could prove a costly asset. He signed a new six-year contract in November 2023 and is reportedly valued at £100 million.