"Making a big statement" - Bold predictions from Chris Sutton for Tottenham vs Arsenal 

Former Chelsea striker Chris Sutton has backed Arsenal to beat rivals Tottenham Hotspur away in their Premier League clash on Sunday (January 15).

The Gunners are atop the league table, 11 points above Spurs and with a game in hand. They played out a goalless draw against Newcastle United at home in their previous league game. Tottenham, meanwhile, beat Crystal Palace 4-0 away in their last league outing. Arsenal and Spurs then saw off Oxford City and Portsmouth respectively in the third round of the FA Cup.

Predicting the result of the Spurs-Gunners game in his column for BBC, Sutton spoke about the battle between the two managers, Antonio Conte and Mikel Arteta. He tipped the Gunners to comfortably come out on top, writing:

"I am looking forward to this game, and it will be interesting enough just to watch the technical areas when Antonio Conte and Mikel Arteta are both out there. I don't think Conte will appreciate Arteta's antics if he behaves like he did in Arsenal's draw with Newcastle, so that will be worth keeping an eye on."

He added:

"On the pitch, it might be far less of a contest. Arsenal are a much better team, and for most of the season, Tottenham's performances have just not been good enough."

Sutton slammed Spurs' poor performances this season under Conte, writing:

"Spurs might step things up here, of course, because it means so much to both sets of fans that they won't be able to just lie down - but I've had enough of saying they will turn the corner soon, and I'm sick of Conte's excuses when they play poorly. They don't deserve me to predict a positive result for them."

He added:

"I think a lot of Tottenham fans are sick and tired of Conte's brand of football too - they are bland and unexciting, while Arsenal are the complete opposite, even with Gabriel Jesus out injured. I can see the Gunners making a big statement on Sunday, on Tottenham's own patch."

Prediction: Tottenham 0-3 Arsenal

Tottenham will need to be at their best to beat Arsenal

The Gunners are certainly the favourites coming into the north London derby even though the fixture tends to favour the home side.

Spurs have been underwhelming on the pitch this season and have often relied on grinding out performances. Moreover, their error-laden defence alone has cost them games, including ones against Newcastle United and Aston Villa, to name a few.

Spurs lost the reverse fixture 3-1, as Mikel Arteta's side were far superior at the Emirates. Antonio Conte's side will need to put in a big shift if they are to beat the Premier League leaders this weekend.

