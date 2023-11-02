"Making Ronaldo relevant", "Back with the suii" - Fans react as Indian cricketer mimics Cristiano Ronaldo's celebration in WC game

Fans reacted to Team India fast bowler Mohammed Siraj bringing out Cristiano Ronaldo's iconic Siu celebration in a Cricket World Cup game at the Wankhede in Mumbai on Thursday (November 2).

Siraj, 29, breathed fire with the new ball as the Lankans commenced a tricky target of 358 under the Wankhede lights. The right-armer took out Dimuth Karunaratne with his first delivery - the second of the Lankan innings - and another in his next over.

The 29-year-old broke into Ronaldo's Siu celebration by bowling out Kusal Mendis off his first ball of the third over, reducing Sri Lanka to 3-4 and ending the game as a contest.

One fan reckoned Ronaldo became 'relevant' again following Siraj's celebration, tweeting:

"Man making Ronaldo relevant again. Man finished long time ago."

Another chimed in:

"Siraj back with the suiiiiiiiiiiiiiiii celebration. Mohammad Siraj. Cristiano Ronaldo. The perfect pair"

Here are some of the top reactions on X, formerly called Twitter:

Siraj would end his fabulous evening with figures of 7-2-16-3 as Sri Lanka were bowled out for 55, losing by over 300 runs.

Meanwhile, Ronaldo first brought out his Siu celebration in a UEFA Champions League game for Real Madrid against Chelsea in 2013. Since then, it has become part of footballing folklore.

Cristiano Ronaldo's 2023-24 season so far

Cristiano Ronaldo

Cristiano Ronaldo is widely regarded as one of the best players to have graced the beautiful game. Despite being almost 40, the Portugal captain has had a fabulous 2023-24 season, ageing like fine wine.

In 15 games across competitions, Ronaldo has 14 goals and eight assists, with 17 of those goal contributions (11 goals, 6 assists) coming in 10 league games. Al-Nassr are second in the standings, four points behind leaders Al-Hilal (26 points).

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has also been in imperious form for Portugal this year. He has starred with nine goals in seven UEFA Euro 2024 qualifiers, helping the Selecao seal their place in next summer's finals in Germany.