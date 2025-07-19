Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro Costa beats Lionel Messi and others to win FIFA Club World Cup award

Mamelodi Sundowns star Lucas Ribeiro Costa has beaten Lionel Messi and others to win the goal of the tournament in the FIFA Club World Cup. The 26-year-old scored a fantastic solo goal against Borussia Dortmund in Mamelodi Sundowns' second group stage game.
Ribeiro Costa opened the scoring in a seven-game thriller against Dortmund, although his side ended up losing 4-3. He made a 67-yard run from his own half evading challenges from two defenders and beat Gregor Kobel between the sticks.
As reported by GOAL, over 40000 fans voted his goal as the goal of the 2026 FIFA Club World Cup. He beat Lionel Messi's free kick against FC Porto and João Pedro's stunner for Chelsea in a 2-0 win against Fluminense.
Juventus wonderkid Kenan Yildiz also scored a fantastic goal from outside the box against Wydad Casablanca. However, Lucas Ribeiro Costa has deservedly won the coveted award thanks to his exceptional solo goal. Upon receiving the major individual accolade, Costa told FIFA:
"I am always confident. I'm very happy to have scored the goal. The moment I turned with the ball, I said, 'OK, let me go, let me put the ball in the space.' I'm happy with the goal, but the most important thing is that the team played well. I have good speed, but not normally over a long distance. This was the difference for me scoring this goal."
Lucas Ribeiro Costa has also clinched the Golden Boot in the South African Premier Division last season. He scored 16 goals in 27 games and has been nominated for PSL Footballer of the Season and Players' Player of the Season.
Argentina FA president Claudio Tapia offers his response when asked if he wants Lionel Messi to return to his boyhood club
President of the Argentine Football Association Claudio Tapia has spoken his mind regarding Lionel Messi's potential return to his boyhood club. The eight-time Ballon d'Or winner started his journey at Newell's Old Boys and Tapia has admitted that he would love to see a reunion.
Lionel Messi's current deal with Inter Miami expires in December 2025 which has fueled speculations surrounding his future. While Miami are reportedly confident of a renewal, there has been rumors regarding a move to Saudi Arabia.
Argentine FA chief Claudio Tapia. however, believes that Lionel Messi could return to Argentina to play for Newell's Old Boys. Speaking to TNT Sports during Angel Di Maria’s emotional return to his boyhood club Rosario Central, the Argentina FA president said, as quoted by Tribuna:
“I hope so. There’s no one who wouldn’t love to see Leo come back and play in front of his people, even if only for a short time.”
Lionel Messi was in Newell's Old Boys' youth setup between 1995 and 2000 but left for Barcelona at the age of just 13. A return to his boyhood club would be quite a fairytale for both the player as well as for the club.