Manchester City 3-0 Bayern Munich: Player ratings for Sky Blues as Haaland creates history | UEFA Champions League 2022-23

Manchester City beat Bayern Munich 3-0 in the first-leg of their Champions League quarter-final clash at the Etihad Stadium on Tuesday, April 11.

Rodri, Bernardo Silva and Erling Haaland got on the scoresheet to give the Sky Blues a huge lead ahead of the second-leg in Munich next week.

Pep Guardiola's side were the dominance force from the off, but needed almost half an hour to break the deadlock, courtesy of Rodri's stunning goal.

Although the Bavarians upped the ante after the break, looking to break forward and open City up, the hosts remained on the frontfoot. A mistake from Dayot Upamecano allowed Silva to double their advantage in the 70th minute before Haaland added a third six minutes later.

Thomas Tuchel's side huffed and puffed but couldn't get a goal back and are now left with a mountain to climb at home to stay in the Champions League.

Here are the player ratings for Manchester City:

Ederson - 7/10

The Brazilian made four saves, including a crucial block from Leroy Sane's low-strike, which was headed towards the bottom corner.

Manuel Akanji - 7.5/10

Strong, vigilant and dominant, Akanji came up trumps against his former Der Klassiker rivals, giving them no sight of goal.

Ruben Dias - 7/10

The Portuguese defender complimented Akanji stoically and helped City keep a valuable clean sheet. He almost got on the scoresheet as well, but saw his effort saved by Yann Sommer.

Nathan Ake - 7.5/10

Ake put the lid on Coman as he put in another flawless display. The Dutchman's defending has been top-notch for a few months now.

John Stones - 8/10

The English centre-back kept everything tidy in defense and set up Haaland's goal with a nice headed assist.

Rodri - 8.5/10

The Spanish holding midfielder opened the scoring for City with a sublime first-half goal and nearly bagged a second after the break.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC WHAT A GOAL FROM RODRI TO OPEN THE SCORING AGAINST BAYERN! WHAT A GOAL FROM RODRI TO OPEN THE SCORING AGAINST BAYERN! 😱 https://t.co/gTBaQozHXn

Bernardo Silva - 8/10

The midfielder doubled City's advantage with a superb strike in the second half and was a big threat to Bayern all night with his passing range and movement.

City Xtra @City_Xtra Bernardo Silva vs Bayern Munich:



1 Goal

1 Assist

56 Touches

28 Accurate Passes

87.5% Pass Accuracy

12 Ground Duels Won

8 Tackles

3 Key Passes

3 Successful Dribbles

2 Accurate Long Balls

1 Interception

1 Shot On Target Bernardo Silva vs Bayern Munich:1 Goal1 Assist56 Touches28 Accurate Passes87.5% Pass Accuracy12 Ground Duels Won8 Tackles3 Key Passes3 Successful Dribbles2 Accurate Long Balls1 Interception1 Shot On Target https://t.co/zSlpgW3lc0

Kevin De Bruyne - 6.5/10

A relatively quiet night for the Belgian wizard, who didn't assist any of City's goals, but there was no question about his work ethic.

Ilkay Gundogan - 7.5/10

The German was everywhere, linking plays, stringing together passes, opening up Bayern's defense, and getting back in defense.

Jack Grealish - 7/10

Some good work down the flanks but ultimately unable to cause Bayern much trouble. He also sent a shot narrowly wide deep in the second-half.

Erling Haaland - 8.5/10

The Norwegian struggled to find his shooting boots for large swathes of the match but eventually managed to breach the Bayern defense with City's third of the night. He also provided the assist for Silva's goal.

ESPN FC @ESPNFC



His 45 goals this season across competitions are the most by a Premier League player EVER ERLING HAALAND MAKES HISTORY!His 45 goals this season across competitions are the most by a Premier League player EVER ERLING HAALAND MAKES HISTORY!His 45 goals this season across competitions are the most by a Premier League player EVER 📈 https://t.co/XqfzivcJdu

With 45 goals for the season in all competitions, the young dynamite set the record for most goals in a season by a Premier League player.

Substitutes

Julian Alvarez (68' for De Bruyne) - 7/10

Two key passes and two shots, including one on target. A good cameo from the World Cup-winning Argentine.

