Manchester City 5-1 Wolves: 5 Hits and Flops as Haaland runs riot | Premier League 2023-24

Erling Haaland had a sensational night out, bagging four goals as Manchester City decimated Wolverhampton Wanderers 5-1 in the Premier League on Saturday, May 4.

Following their win over Nottingham Forest, Pep Guardiola made three changes to the side for the clash at the Etihad. He welcomed Haaland and Phil Foden back, with Mateo Kovacic also coming in for Jack Grealish.

The defending champions started strong and got a penalty after Rayan Ait-Nouri fouled Josko Gvardiol in the box. Haaland stepped up for the spot-kick and converted with ease to open the scoring in the 12th minute. The hosts kept the pressure on as the Norwegian bagged his brace in the 35th minute. He headed home from Rodri's pinpoint cross to double his tally.

Haaland completed his hat-trick as the half came to a close, scoring from the spot yet again after he was fouled by Nelson Semedo. Early on in the second half, the visitors pulled one back through Hwang Hee-chan. The south Korean forward bundled home after Ederson could only deflect a cross from Jeanricner Bellegarde in the 53rd minute.

However, Haaland bagged his fourth just a minute later, collecting a long ball from Foden before unleashing past Jose Sa to make it 4-1. Julian Alvarez came off the bench and added one late on (85'), collecting a pass from Rodri and finishing in the bottom corner.

The result meant Manchester City kept the pressure on Arsenal in the title race, sitting just one point behind the Gunners with a game in hand. Here are five hits and flops from the game:

#5. Hit - Julian Alvarez

The Argentina international has been impressive for the Cityzens this season, stepping up and being used in a variety of positions by Pep Guardiola. He has 18 goals and 13 assists in 51 games across competitions this season, including a smart finish today to make it 5-1 to Manchester City.

#4. Flop - Wolves defence

The visitors had absolutely no answer as Manchester City completely dominated the affair. City enjoyed 58% possession and had 12 shots on target with an xG of 3.57 as they had their way with a meek Wolves backline.

#3. Hit - Rodri

The Spain international had yet another assured performance at the base of the Manchester City midfield. He also stepped in with two assists, finishing the game with 102 touches, five chances created, 10 passes into the final third, and five accurate long balls.

#2. Flop - Ederson

Despite a welcome return to the Manchester City lineup for the Brazilian, he had a nervy day at the office. He could have done better to prevent Wolves' only goal of the night and also didn't look so assured in possession.

#1. Hit - Erling Haaland

Haaland arguably put any doubts about the Golden Boot race to rest, increasing his tally to 25 goals in the league this season. He now sits five goals above Alexander Isak and Cole Palmer. It is more impressive that he did it in just 28 games as compared to his peers.

Haaland's four-goal performance against Wolves was a display of his superior finishing talent and composure.