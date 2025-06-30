Manchester City boss Guardiola makes feelings clear as he responds to ex-Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp calling Club World Cup the worst idea

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is not surprised by former Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp's comments on the FIFA Club World Cup. He understands Klopp's perspective, which Guardiola also shares, regarding the lack of rest for players.

Speaking to the media on Sunday, June 29, ahead of his side's Round-of-16 game against Al-Hilal, Guardiola addressed the German's comments, and gave his point of view. He felt that the financial side of things benefits the teams and said (via GOAL):

“I know where his idea comes from. We fought a lot [together] when we went to the UEFA meetings [or] especially when we discussed the Premier League calendar, about how to add more quality to it. [We discussed] giving the managers and players more rest. So his comments [on the Club World Cup] didn’t surprise me a lot. I understand him. I respect him.

"I’ve had an incredible relationship with Jurgen for many years as rivals. Now he’s stepped back from that position [as a manager], and I understand his argument, because I would defend his argument as well. At the same time, as managers, we are in a job. We follow the FIFA, UEFA, and Premier League rules.

“Many, many teams complain about these competitions because they are not here; otherwise, they might love being here. They would have their media and supporters here, and there would be income to be here, and they would be happy to be here. Of course, it’s not an ideal situation for the manager. Would I love to have two months to prepare for next season? Yes. Would I love to be refreshed for next season? Yes. But it is what it is.”

Manchester City won all of their group games in the Club World Cup to qualify for the knockouts. They face Al Hilal on Monday, June 30, at the Camping World Stadium.

What ex-Liverpool boss Jurgen Klopp said that prompted a reply from Manchester City's Pep Guardiola

Jurgen Klopp sparked a debate last week when he called the FIFA Club World Cup the 'worst idea' ever. He felt that people who had never been involved in the day-to-day aspect of football were making these calls and told Die Welt (via ESPN):

"It's a pointless competition. Whoever wins it will be the worst winner of all time because they'll have played all summer and then gone straight back into the league. There are people who have never been involved in the day-to-day business of football and are now coming up with ideas."

Manchester City qualified for the tournament after winning the UEFA Champions League in 2023, while Chelsea are the other side from England for having won the European competition in 2021.

