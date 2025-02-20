Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola responds when asked if Real Madrid are favorites for UCL after knocking his side out of competition

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has provided his opinion on whether Real Madrid are favorites to win the UEFA Champions League this season. The Sky Blues were knocked out of the UCL after a 6-3 aggregate loss to Los Blancos in the playoffs.

Ad

Pep Guardiola's side lost the first leg at the Etihad 3-2 (February 11) while going down 3-1 at the Bernabeu on Wednesday, February 19. Kylian Mbappe netted a hat-trick in the second leg, marking his first one for Los Merengues in the Champions League. Nico Gonzalez scored a consolation goal for Manchester City during second-half stoppage time (90+2').

In the post-match press conference, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola was asked if Real Madrid are contenders to win the UEFA Champions League. The Catalan tactician acknowledged them as one of the favorites and said (via City Xtra):

Ad

Trending

"Well, of course it's a contender, definitely. But there are other good teams around. It will be an interesting Champions League this season."

Expand Tweet

Ad

Los Blancos will face either their city rivals Atletico Madrid or German side Bayer Leverkusen in the UCL Round of 16. The draw is scheduled to take place on February 21.

Meanwhile, Manchester City will now focus on the Premier League with their next fixture against Liverpool at home on February 23. They will also look to win the FA Cup this season having reached the fifth round.

Real Madrid vs. Manchester City: Head-to-head statistics explored

Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti (L to R) - Source: Getty

Real Madrid and Manchester City have faced each other 14 times in the UEFA Champions League. Los Blancos have won six times, the Sky Blues have won four times, and the other four games ended in stalemates. Their first clash against each other was in the 2012-13 season group stages, with the Spanish giants winning 3-2.

Ad

The 2024-25 clash between the two teams marked their fourth consecutive season facing each other in the knockout stages of the competition. In the 2021-22 and 2022-23 seasons, they clashed in the semi-finals. In the first instance, Real Madrid won 6-5 on aggregate and went on to win the title.

In the 2022-23 season, Manchester City won 5-1 on aggregate and eventually bagged their first UEFA Champions League title. In the subsequent season (2023-24), Los Blancos and the Sky Blues faced each other in the quarter-finals with the former winning 4-3 on penalties in the second leg.

Ad

In the current season, the Cityzens lost 3-2 in the UCL playoffs first leg at the Etihad. Erling Haaland scored both goals for Guardiola's side with the second one coming from the penalty spot. Howewer, goals from Kylian Mbappe, Brahim Diaz and Jude Bellingham lead Los Blancos to victory.

In the second leg, the Sky Blues were victims to Kylian Mbappe's greatness as the Frenchman netted a hat-trick at the Bernabeu. A 3-1 loss to Real Madrid saw the Premier League giants bow out of the UCL.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback