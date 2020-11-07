Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola does not see Liverpool dominating the Premier League this season

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola is expecting a tightly contested Premier League title race this season. Last season, Liverpool ended their 30-year wait for a league title by finishing 18 points ahead of City. The Reds suffered just three losses in the entire campaign, accumulating 99 points on their way to the title.

Liverpool are leading the race once again this year while Manchester City remain slightly behind their rivals. However, with Tottenham Hotspur and Chelsea also showing promise in the early stages of the Premier League, the race could go down to the wire this season.

Frank Lampard and Jose Mourinho have both overseen significant additions to their squads this season and are expected to challenge for the title as well. The Manchester City boss does not believe Liverpool will be running away with the title this season.

Manchester City and Liverpool are not the only teams vying for the title: Pep Guardiola

With Liverpool and Manchester City set to meet in the Premier League on Sunday, Guardiola acknowledged that the current champions are favorites to retain their title. However, he also pointed out that there are numerous contenders in this year's title race.

"They [Liverpool] are the biggest favourite. But I think, with what happened with the [coronavirus] pandemic, the situation is a bit different. I see that other teams are strong. I think this season there will be a lot of teams there," said Guardiola.

The Spaniard also predicted that the title race would go down to the last few games in the league this season.

"The last five to 10 games will be important in the fight for the title. Hopefully, we [Manchester City] can be there and arrive at the end with a chance to fight for the title," predicted Guardiola.

Guardiola went on to accept that the game against the Reds will test the character of the Manchester City team.

"When you play against teams like Liverpool, you always have moments where you have to suffer. We know it. We have to do it and try to play to our strengths as much as possible. We have played many times. I don’t expect a game of 90 minutes where we will be there, or where they will be there for 90 minutes. There will be ups and downs," said Guardiola.

However, the Spaniard revealed that playing against the Reds helped improve his team.

"It’s always nice to play against the strongest teams, and last year, they were stronger. Liverpool are an exceptional team, they have had the same manager for a long time and it is nice to face him all the time to improve our level," said the Manchester City boss.