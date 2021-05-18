Manchester City and Chelsea interested in signing €60 million Premier League star

According to Fichajes, Premier League sides Manchester City and Chelsea are both interested in signing Leicester City's James Maddison in the summer.

Maddison joined Leicester City in 2018 after impressing in the Championship with Norwich City. The Englishman has gone on to impress for the Foxes and has established himself as one of the best attacking midfielders in the Premier League.

Manchester City and Chelsea have now identified the 24-year-old as a target ahead of the summer window. Maddison signed a new deal at Leicester last year and his current contract runs till 2024 so Leicester are not under any pressure to sell their star midfielder.

According to the Spanish outlet, Maddison could be available for around €60 million, a reasonable fee for a player of his caliber.

Manchester City and Chelsea want to sign an attacking midfielder

Chelsea have an impressive crop of attacking midfielders at the club and out on loan. Mason Mount and summer arrivals Hakim Ziyech and Kai Havertz are all comfortable in the number 10 role, with the former featuring in the position multiple times for the Blues this campaign.

Other options available to Chelsea are Ross Barkley and Ruben Loftus-Cheek, who are currently on loan at Aston Villa and Fulham respectively.

Hakim Ziyech has also been playing on the wing for the bulk of his Chelsea career so Mason Mount could be the only other option at the number 10 role. Thus, Thomas Tuchel could look to bring in Maddison to provide competition for Mount.

Meanwhile, Manchester City have perhaps the best attacking midfielder in the league in Kevin De Bruyne. Academy graduate Phil Foden has also developed rapidly this season, nailing down a spot in the Manchester City starting XI.

However, with manager Pep Guardiola opting for a false nine in recent months, both De Bruyne and Foden are now being played in the forward role at Manchester City. Signing Maddison could provide Guardiola more options in midfield.

It remains to be seen if either club will sign the Englishman or if Maddison will even consider leaving a rapidly improving Leicester City side. He is likely to take a decision on his future after the Euros, where he is expected to represent the Three Lions.