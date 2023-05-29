Manchester City coach Pep Guardiola phones Manchester United target to discuss transfer: Reports

Manchester United target and Paris Saint-Germain winger Neymar Jr. has been contacted by Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola over a possible move to England. According to L'Equipe, the Spaniard has called the Brazilian to inquire if he will leave the Ligue 1 side at the end of the season.

However, the report adds that the Cityzens are not in the running to sign the attacker. Guardiola reportedly contacted the player just to understand the player's state of mind, with very little chance of him joining City.

L'Equipe added that PSG were unhappy that Neymar missed the penultimate game of the season, where they clinched yet another Ligue 1 title.

It adds to the speculation that this could be his final season with Les Parisiens. He has been linked with a move to United, with reports in France suggesting he is looking to depart the French capital.

Neymar's Brazilian teammate Casemiro has reportedly recruited him, pushing him to join the midfielder at Manchester United. Even Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag refused to rule out a move for the 31-year-old, adding to the speculation.

Neymar was having a strong season for PSG before the season-ending ankle injury he suffered in February. He bagged 18 goals and 17 assists in just 29 appearances.

Manchester United boss insists club must continue to invest to remain in top four

Ten Hag believes the club must continue to spend to compete.

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has claimed that the management must continue to invest in the club if they want to remain in the top four of the Premier League.

This comes after the Dutchman led the Red Devils to one of their best seasons in recent memory, a top-four finish alongside a Carabao Cup victory and an FA Cup final appearance.

Speaking in a press conference after the final game of the season, he said:

"The club knows that if you want to play top four, if you want to compete for trophies in this tough league, you have to invest, otherwise you won't progress because other clubs will."

He added:

"We saw it in the winter. All the clubs around us invested. We didn't and still we made it. So I am really happy and proud of my team."

Manchester United were just one of five Premier League clubs to not spend any money in the January transfer window. They did, however, spend over £200 million in the summer with moves for the likes of Lisandro Martinez and Antony from Ajax.

The Dutchman has made these interesting claims amidst rumors of a change in ownership. The Glazers have invited bids for the team, with Qatari businessman Sheikh Jassim bin Hamad al-Thani and Ineos chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe the frontrunners.

