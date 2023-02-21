Manchester City dealt with blow as 2 key stars set to miss UCL encounter against RB Leipzig

Kevin De Bruyne and Aymeric Laporte have been left out of Manchester City's 22-man squad for their UEFA Champions League clash with RB Leipzig. The duo will miss the Cityzens' first-leg clash at Red Bull Arena on Wednesday (February 22) due to injury.

The duo both missed City's training session ahead of their return to Champions League football this week. De Bruyne and Laporte join John Stones as notable absentees from the squad, per Manchester Evening News.

De Bruyne has started Manchester City's last three league matches and his absence comes as a massive blow to Pep Guardiola's side. He has scored four goals and contributed 18 assists in 31 games across competitions.

Meanwhile, Laporte has come in and out of the City team throughout the season, making 15 appearances and helping the side keep seven clean sheets. He also featured in the Etihad outfit's 1-1 draw with Nottingham Forest on Saturday (February 18).

January signing Maximo Perrone has been selected in Manchester City's squad as De Bruyne's replacement. The Argentine midfielder joined the club from Velez Sarsfield for £8 million. He is yet to make his debut for Guardiola's side.

City's 22-man squad for their encounter with Leipzig is as follows:

Ederson, Ortega, Carson; Walker, Ake, Lewis, Dias, Akanji, Gomez; Rodri, Phillips, Charles, Gundogan, Bernardo, Perrone, O'Reilly, Robertson; Foden, Grealish, Mahrez, Palmer, Alvarez, Haaland.

RB Leipzig's Josko Gvardiol tips Manchester City's Erling Haaland to get even better

Gvardiol lauds Manchester City's Haaland ahead of Champions League meeting.

Haaland will come up against an old foe in Leipzig on Wednesday. The Norweigan striker has played against the Bundesliga club four times, scoring six goals for former side Borussia Dortmund.

However, the prolific frontman struggled in his last encounter with Leipzig. Gvardiol, who is tasked with dealing with the forward, has touched on this. He told the Times:

“We played there [at Dortmund] and won 4-1 but honestly it was this period when [Haaland] wanted to leave so maybe he wasn’t happy. I believe he is much better than what he did in that game."

Gvardiol has heaped praise on Haaland, predicting him to get even better. The Manchester City striker has scored a remarkable 32 goals in 31 games since joining from BvB for £54 million last summer. The Croatian defender added:

"We have seen this season in the Premier League what he has done already, and I’m looking forward to this game because I want to play against top-class players. I believe he is one of them and is going to be even better and better.”

Gvardiol has enjoyed an impressive season, making 26 appearances, scoring one goal and helping Leipzig keep nine clean sheets. He impressed at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with Croatia but is handed a tough test against the irrepressible Haaland.

Poll : 0 votes