Manchester City dealt fresh injury blow as key defender set to sidelined for 8-10 weeks after picking up injury: Reports

Manchester City defender Manuel Akanji is set for a spell of eight to 10 weeks on the sidelines, revealed manager Pep Guardiola. The Swiss international went off at half-time of their Champions League encounter with Real Madrid on Tuesday after suffering a groin injury.

Guardiola has now confirmed that Akanji could miss up to 10 weeks of action as the former Borussia Dortmund star will undergo surgery. In retrospect, he could miss the rest of the season as Manchester City enter the final phase of their 2024-25 campaign.

Speaking to the press, Guardiola stated (via Belfast Telegraph):

"Surgery on Saturday – his abductor is ‘broken’. We wish the best recovery for Manu – speedy – because the effort he has done this season has been unbelievable."

“He and Nathan (Ake) have played in difficult conditions, not being on top, to help the team in emergency conditions due to the lack of players in those positions. In the end, the body said ‘enough is enough,"' he added.

Akanji's injury problems are the latest in a series of health issues that Guardiola's squad have had to contend with this term. Meanwhile, Jack Grealish is another first-team player who picked up a knock against Los Blancos earlier this week.

The midfielder went off after only half an hour into their clash and is now doubtful for their Premier League encounter with Newcastle United on Saturday.

Manchester City suffer health crisis during crucial period

Manchester City are in a crucial juncture of their season and it's not looking good. The Sky Blues are trailing in the Premier League title race and are on the brink of a Champions League exit too.

To compound their misery, some of their first-team players have sustained injuries too. Manuel Akanji is now out for some time, while Rodri remains a long-term absentee; Jack Grealish is doubtful as Nico Gonzales and Oscar Bobb will be assessed for their availability.

While all's not lost yet for the battered English champions, it could be if things don't improve sooner rather than later. Newcastle, Real Madrid, Liverpool, and Tottenham Hotspur are all up next for them within two weeks as City will look to up the ante.

