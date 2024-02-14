Manchester City dealt injury blow as Pep Guardiola confirms star man is set to miss Chelsea clash

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has confirmed Jack Grealish will miss his side's encounter with Chelsea in the league on Saturday (February 17).

Grealish picked up an injury in the first half of City's 3-1 win against Copenhagen in the first leg of their UEFA Champions League last 16 tie. He lasted just 21 minutes before trudging off and being replaced by Jeremy Doku on Tuesday (February 13) night at Parken.

The England international has struggled this season following a hugely impressive 2022-23 campaign. He's managed three goals and two assists in 26 games across competitions.

The 28-year-old has started just seven of 14 league games, although he has been a regular starter in the Champions League. His injury comes as a blow for both Manchester City and the English attacker.

Guardiola admitted he was disappointed to lose Grealish when speaking after the win against Copenhagen (via Metro):

"Looks like a muscular [injury] for Jack Grealish. It is a pity. He helped us to play at the right tempo. He felt it when he rolled on the grass. They know."

Guardiola then ruled Grealish out of City's clash with Chelsea on the weekend:

"[Jack] will have a test tomorrow. He will be [ruled] out, yeah. It’s a pity because in the last few days his mood in training sessions has been much, much better and he has played really good."

Grealish was a mainstay in the Cityzens' side that won the continental treble last season. He bagged five goals and 11 assists in 50 games across competitions.

The reigning Premier League champions will be without the former Aston Villa captain when they host Mauricio Pochettino's Blues. They are in a three-horse title race with Liverpool and Arsenal, currently second, two points behind Jurgen Klopp's men with a game in hand.

Manchester City could be without four stars for their clash against Chelsea

Bernardo Silva will need to be assessed ahead of Saturday's game.

Bernardo Silva also sustained an injury during Manchester City's victory at Parken. The Portuguese star was on the scoresheet but appeared to pick up a knock late on and was replaced by Matheus Nunes in the 78th minute.

Guardiola gave an update on Silva and he was more hopeful about the Portugal international's chances to face Chelsea (via the source above):

"Bernardo has a big knock in his ankle. Hopefully Bernardo is not a big issue. In the next few days we have Chelsea at home. We must recover as quickly as possible."

Meanwhile, Josko Gvardiol and Mateo Kovacic have also been nursing knocks, per football.london. The duo played no part in Manchester City's victory against Copenhagen and the former is facing two to three weeks sidelined with an ankle injury.