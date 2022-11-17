Manchester City deny Cristiano Ronaldo claim suggesting he was close to joining Pep Guardiola’s side before Man United return: Reports

Manchester City have denied Cristiano Ronaldo's claim that he was close to joining the club before returning to Manchester United in 2021, as per ESPN.

Ronaldo, 37, had claimed that a move to City during the summer of 2021 was close as the club tried hard to lure him to the Etihad Stadium.

The United forward told broadcaster Piers Morgan:

"It was close. They spoke a lot and Guardiola said they tried hard to have me. But my heart, my feeling and what I had done before – and Sir Alex Ferguson – made the difference."

However, Manchester City have refuted Ronaldo's claim that a move was close, with sources insisting the Portuguese's comments did not reflect their interest at the time.

They described their pursuit of the forward as having been mild.

Cristiano Ronaldo has shocked the football world by holding an interview with Morgan in which he slammed Manchester United.

The former Real Madrid attacker has claimed that the Red Devils have betrayed him by trying to force him out of the club.

He also took aim at manager Erik ten Hag by saying he did not respect the Dutch coach because he felt disrespected by him.

Ronaldo has scored just three goals and contributed two assists in 16 appearances across competitions.

The forward has started just four of 10 Premier League matches this campaign.

Ten Hag has reportedly told the club that he does not feel he can work with the player again after his comments.

Meanwhile, United players feel there is no way back for Ronaldo after the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Manchester City manager Guardiola compared Erling Haaland to Cristiano Ronaldo

Haaland has been on fire

Manchester City may have missed out on Cristiano Ronaldo as their central-striker signing to replace Sergio Aguero, who departed for Barcelona in 2021.

However, they signed one of Europe's most prolific forwards in Haaland, 21, this past summer from Borussia Dortmund for £54 million.

The Norweigan destroyed defenses in the Bundesliga with BvB, scoring 86 goals in 89 appearances across competitions during his time at Signal Iduna Park.

However, many had reservations over whether Haaland could adapt to Premier League football.

Those doubts were quickly diminished as Haaland bagged 10 goals in his very first six league fixtures.

The Manchester City striker has bagged a remarkable 23 goals in 18 appearances.

He is on course to beat Ronaldo's record of 31 goals in a Premier League season as he sits on 23, and it is not even January.

Guardiola touched on those who had doubted Haaland at the start of the season.

The Spaniard compared how many had viewed the Norweigan upon his arrival at the Etihad to his scintillating start to the campaign.

He said (via Marca):

"One week ago he could not adapt in the Premier League. Now he's alongside the best in Thierry Henry, Alan Shearer and Cristiano Ronaldo."

