Manchester City draw up four-man shortlist to replace Pep Guardiola in 2025: Reports

Premier League giants Manchester City have reportedly shortlisted four managers to potentially replace legendary Spaniard Pep Guardiola at the club, according to Daily Mail. These reports have emerged amid rumors which claim that the 53-year-old is likely to depart the Etihad Stadium upon the expiry of his contract in 2025.

The list begins with Girona manager Michel. The Spaniard has led the unfancied La Liga outfit to an unprecedented third-place finish in the league in the 2023-24 season, securing Champions League qualification in the process. It was an incredible achievement with a side that got promoted to the top-flight just two years ago, and it has certainly put Michel on City's radar.

The second name is German national team manager Julian Nagelsmann. The 36-year-old made his name by becoming one of the sharpest young managers in the Bundesliga with TSG Hoffenheim, RB Leipzig and, later, Bayern Munich. He took over Die Mannschaft after Hansi Flick's sacking in 2023, and recently signed a contract extension until 2026, which could make things tricky for City.

Another name on City's shortlist is Brighton & Hove Albion's Roberto De Zerbi. Guardiola is reportedly said to be a huge admirer of the Italian, who led the Seagulls to a sixth-place finish in the 2022-23 Premier League season. He has been the subject of interest from many top European sides for over a year now, and City will certainly be looking to pounce on an opportunity to snag his signature.

The final name on City's wishlist is one of the most impressive managers in Europe this season - Bayer Leverkusen's Xabi Alonso. He led Die Werkself to a 52-game unbeaten streak before their 3-0 loss to Atalanta in the Europa League final. They lifted the Bundesliga and the DFB-Pokal titles.

Alonso announced that he would continue with Leverkusen for the 2024-25 campaign, but didn't rule out a move away from the club at the end of next season.

Even if he departs in 2025, Pep Guardiola will certainly go down as a Manchester City legend

Pep Guardiola was appointed by City in July 2016 after a successful three-year stint with German giants Bayern Munich, in which he won three back-to-back Bundesliga titles.

He spent his first few seasons at the club, creating a solid foundation to help establish English domination. In the 2016-17 season, he brought in key players like John Stones (€55.6m), Ilkay Gundogan (€27m) and Leroy Sane (€52m) from Everton, Borussia Dortmund and Schalke 04, respectively.

In the 2017-18 season, Guardiola continued building out a top-quality squad, signing the likes of Aymeric Laporte (€65m), Kyle Walker (€52.7m), Bernardo Silva (€50m), and Ederson (€40m). In the same campaign, he won his first trophies as City manager, lifting the Premier League and EFL Cup titles.

Under Guardiola, City went on to become a dominant force in English football, winning six Premier League titles in seven years (from 2017 to 2024 excluding the 2019-20 season).

After the triumph in 2017-18, Guardiola lifted three more EFL Cup titles with City (2018 to 2021). He also won City their first ever Champions League in 2022-23, beating Italian juggernauts Inter Milan 1-0 in the final. He also added two English Super Cup titles, two FA Cup titles, a FIFA Club World Cup and a UEFA Supercup title to the club's trophy cabinet.

Guardiola is the most successful manager in City's history, and will certainly go down as a club legend if he decides to depart in 2025.