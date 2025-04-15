  • home icon
  Manchester City enter race to sign PL defender linked with Chelsea and Liverpool - Reports

Manchester City enter race to sign PL defender linked with Chelsea and Liverpool - Reports

By Akshaye Raphael
Modified Apr 15, 2025 06:53 GMT
Manchester City set to rival Liverpool and Chelsea to sign PL defender
Manchester City set to rival Liverpool and Chelsea to sign PL defender. [Both images from Getty]

Manchester City are set to rival Liverpool and Chelsea in the race to secure Bournemouth left-back Milos Kerkez's services this summer, according to reports.

Kerkez has developed into one of the best full-backs in the Premier League at Bournemouth. His impressive performances for the club and overall form this season have attracted interest from various outfits in England and Europe as well.

The Reds have been heavily linked with the 21-year-old defender as they look to reinforce their squad at the end of the season. Liverpool boss Arne Slot and captain Virgil van Dijk have already confirmed that the club are preparing for a 'big summer' ahead.

With Andrew Robertson attracting criticism for his recent form, reports suggest that the Merseysiders are actively pursuing Kerkez, and they are willing to pay his £50 million release clause.

Chelsea have also been linked with the Hungary international, who's contracted at Bournemouth until 2028. According to journalist David Ornstein, Manchester City are the latest outfit to join the race.

However, the three Premier League giants face competition from the Serie A as Napoli and AC Milan are understood to be interested in Kerkez as well. Speaking to NBC Sports about Kerkez's future, Ornstein said:

"Let's see what happens with Milos Kerkez. He's also attracting interest from even clubs the size of Liverpool, Manchester City, and on the continent, AC Milan, and Napoli as well."
Kerkez has made 32 Premier League appearances for Bournemouth this season, contributing two goals and six assists.

Liverpool legend urges club to sign Chelsea target this summer

Liverpool legend Dietmar Hamann has urged his former club to sign Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap this summer. The English forward has impressed in the Premier League this season, scoring 12 goals in 31 games, and has attracted interest from Chelsea, Manchester United, and Arsenal.

The 22-year-old has a release clause that will reportedly fall to £30 million this summer if 18th-placed Ipswich are relegated. And relagation seems highly likely with the Tractor Boys 14 points behind 17th-placed West Ham.

Hamann insists that the Reds should enter the race against Chelsea and Arsenal to secure Delap's services. He said (via Metro):

"I think Liam Delap has been brilliant for Ipswich. You have to say that he’s been in a poor team, as the bottom three have been this season, but he has shown how good a player he is."
"I think he would really strengthen Liverpool, they have to try and keep Virgil van Dijk and Mohamed Salah, who has been the only forward they can rely on, but Delap would be a great addition."
"He is young, up and coming and hungry, when you’re doing well as a team it’s so important that you bring new hunger in because a lot of Liverpool’s players have already won two Premier League titles and the Champions League."
Akshaye Raphael

Akshaye Raphael

Akshaye is a journalist who covers European football at Sportskeeda, with Chelsea FC being his favorite team. He was introduced to the sport at a young age by his brother and has been interested in both playing and watching football since.

Akshaye tried his hand at a professional football career before joining Sportskeeda. Although it didn't work out, his passion for the sport lives on through his writing, where he can use the knowledge he has amassed over the years.

Edited by Nihal
