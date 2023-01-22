Manchester City eye move for Chelsea and Tottenham target - Reports

Manchester City are looking to sign Pedro Porro, a player Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have their eyes on. The right-back has been impressive for Sporting Lisbon this season and a return to the Etihad Stadium could be on the cards for the youngster.

Spanish outlet AS reported that Manchester City are willing to bring Pedro Porro back. Chelsea and Spurs have also shown an interest in the player, but Rúben Amorim, manager of the Portuguese club, reiterated that the player will not leave for anything less than the €45 million release clause. Speaking to the press on Thursday (January 19), he said:

"I can't guarantee anything. It doesn't seem to me that he will leave. To leave at this moment, he has to leave due to the clause. That is the knowledge I have.

"If he leaves, it has to be because of the clause. Either there is a club that exceeds the clause and Porro wants to leave or he will not leave in January."

Chelsea manager Graham Potter would love to bring Porro to Stamford Bridge with Reece James suffering injury issues this season. Tottenham manager Antonio Conte has a variety of options at right-back, including Matt Doherty and Emerson Royal, but none have impressed.

However, Manchester City have an advantage in this situation. They had inserted a buy-back clause into the deal that sent Porro to Sporting for around €8.5 million. The clause could be triggered by City for around £15 million. Manchester City are also facing some defensive troubles this season and bringing Porro back could serve as a valuable move for the Premier League second-placed team.

Porro has been a strong performer for Sporting this season, scoring three goals and setting up 11 more in 24 appearances.

Manchester City interested in Chelsea player on loan

Levi Colwill is putting in strong performances for Brighton & Hove Albion.

Manchester City are considering the possibility of signing Levi Colwill. According to Simon Phillips, the Cityzens are interested in bringing the young defender to the Etihad Stadium following his excellent performances under manager Roberto de Zerbi. Bayern Munich could also be in for the player.

open.substack.com/pub/siphillips… Manchester City and Bayern Munich two of the clubs monitoring Levi Colwill. Chelsea looking to extend his current contract. Manchester City and Bayern Munich two of the clubs monitoring Levi Colwill. Chelsea looking to extend his current contract.open.substack.com/pub/siphillips…

Colwill was loaned out to Brighton & Hove Albion from Chelsea in the summer window. Initially, he struggled to find game time but under new manager De Zerbi, he has taken his opportunity and is now a key player for the Seagulls. The report also adds that the Blues are looking to sign the defender on a long-term deal. However, with the signings of Kalidou Koulibaly, Wesley Fofana and Benoit Badiashile, Colwill could struggle to face game time and could look elsewhere.

