Manchester City fans send hilarious message as Pep Guardiola’s daughter flaunts stylish bikini snaps on social media.

Maria Guardiola, daughter of Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola, has set social media ablaze with two new bikini photos.

However, the Etihad faithful have only one thing on their mind – the pursuit of silverware. With City still vying for an illustrious treble, including FA Cup and Champions League semifinals, fans are keen to relay a message to their coach.

As the Sky Blues prepare for a pivotal Premier League clash against Arsenal, fans took to young Maria's comment section to urge Guardiola not to be daunted by the upcoming fixtures.

Comments such as "Tell Pep to win the league" and "Tell Pep to not overthink the semifinal and keep the same lineup" clearly reveal the unyielding focus on triumphs.

Maria Guardiola's post did receive some flattering remarks, including "Pep creating magic on and off the pitch" and "Pep's best trophy." The post quickly amassed 67,000 likes, with Maria boasting a following of 471,000.

While the club have clinched four of the last five Premier League titles and five domestic cups, this season they could clinch the historic treble, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

Manchester City players too drained to revel in Champions League QF win, focus shifts to FA Cup

Exhaustion overshadowed the joy of victory for Manchester City players, as they were too drained to bask in their Champions League quarterfinal triumph over Bayern Munich.

Guardiola revealed as much in a press conference (via The Nation):

“I have to see, I have to smell, I have to talk. I have to see how the players feel today. After the game in the locker room (against Bayern), they could not even celebrate because of how exhausted they were.

“They were incredibly satisfied. Happy to be in the semi-final of the Champions League for three years in a row. The people sit down, talk a little bit, start to dream, have regeneration drinks, use the phone, hug each other, listen to a bit of music.

He added:

“We didn’t dance. We didn’t take photos. We didn’t do anything special. We could not have more sequences of passes in Munich that help us rest with the ball. They run a lot.”

Manchester City march on towards a historic treble, but a gruelling week lies ahead. Their first challenge is a Wembley rendezvous with the Blades, followed by a potential Premier League title showdown against Arsenal at the Etihad on Wednesday (April 26).

