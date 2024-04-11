Manchester City given boost as star man likely to be available to face Real Madrid in UCL quarter-final clash: Reports

Manchester City have been handed a massive boost ahead of their UEFA Champions League quarter-final second leg against Real Madrid. Defender Kyle Walker has been declared fit to face Los Blancos on April 17.

Spanish outlet Diario AS reports that Walker could return to action having missed four games for Manchester City.

Expand Tweet

Walker last featured for Pep Guardiola's side in their 2-0 win over Newcastle United in the FA Cup quarter-finals on March 16. He then represented England against Brazil in a friendly on March 24 and came off with a hamstring injury after just 20 minutes of action. His injury came at a very crucial point in City's season.

Kyle Walker missed Arsenal's trip to the Etihad which ended goalless. That was followed by wins against Aston Villa and Crystal Palace. He was unable to make it back in time for the first leg against Real Madrid, which ended 3-3. Walker will likely miss the game against Luton Town on the weekend but will be in contention to make the matchday squad next week.

Walker is someone who keeps himself remarkably fit and has now faced his first injury setback of the season. He has made 38 appearances for Manchester City across competitions and has chipped in with three assists.

Manchester City identify Jeremie Frimpong as long-term target

Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong has risen to prominence over the last couple of seasons, especially in his new role under current manager Xabi Alonso. The Dutchman has impressed playing as the right wing-back and has put up incredible numbers this season.

The 23-year-old has made 36 appearances for Leverkusen across competitions. In that span, he has scored 12 goals and provided 11 assists as the club marches towards its first-ever Bundesliga crown. This has earned him attention from all over Europe, with Manchester City eyeing him as a long-term target, as per journalist Fraser Gillan.

Expand Tweet

The Cityzens currently have Kyle Walker as their starting right back. However, aged 33, he is now nearing the twilight of his career and is bound to lose his spot sooner rather than later. Having signed for the club as a 26-year-old about to enter his prime, Walker has given his best playing years to City.

Now, Guardiola and the club hierarchy have identified Jeremie Frimpong as their right-back for the future. However, Manchester City will have to cough up another world record fee to land the highly-rated Dutchman. He has, however, a £34 million release clause, which is valid until the start of the UEFA Euro 2024, as per Eurosport.

Poll : Who will reach the UCL semi-finals? Manchester City Real Madrid 0 votes View Discussion