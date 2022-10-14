Manchester City not happy with Chelsea decision Todd Boehly is about to make - Reports 

According to The Chelsea Chronicle, Manchester City are not happy with Todd Boehly's recent decision.

The Blues are set to appoint Joe Shields from Southampton as their head of recruitment. Shields arrived at Saint Mary's earlier this summer after a nine-year-long spell at City.

Exclusive: Chelsea are closing in on the agreement with Southampton to appoint Joe Shields as new Director of Recruitment. Huge statement by club owners as Shields is highly rated after his top work with Southampton and Man City, discovering many talents.

Shields is known for his ability to identify young talents and recruit them for the club that he works for. During his short stint at Ralf Hasenhuttl's side, Shields managed to make a successful deal for Romeo Lavia.

The Belgian arrived for at Southampton for a fee of £11 million. However, the Blues were also interested in the player.

Despite Lavia joining Southampton in the summer, Chelsea were ready to make a £50 million bid for the midfielder. Their approach was eventually rejected.

Nevertheless, they have now set their sights on the man behind the transfer as Joe Shields' arrival at Stamford Bridge seems to be a matter of time.

The London-based club are also keen to add a technical director to their ranks. Christopher Vivell, who recently parted ways with Bundesliga side RB Leipzig, is their first choice for the role.

Chelsea boss Graham Potter talked about the importance of defeating AC Milan at the San Siro

AC Milan vs. Chelsea FC: Group E, UEFA Champions League.

A Jorginho penalty and a strike from Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang gave Graham Potter's Chelsea an important 2-0 away win against AC Milan in the UEFA Champions League on Tuesday (11 October).

While talking to the media after the game, Potter reflected upon the experience of playing in an atmosphere like the San Siro has (via chelseafc.com):

"To come here and win is not straightforward, as you can see from the start of the game. The crowd and the atmosphere were fantastic but overall we played well. The red card changes the complexion of the game but we still have make their 10 men count, which I think we did quite well."

The Rossoneri were down to 10 men as Fikayo Tomori was sent off for his challenge on Mason Mount. However, Potter said that it was not easy playing against a 10-man Milan side:

"It is not straightforward playing against 10 men, especially here because any action can lead to a goal and then the crowd would be so into the game again. And it becomes really difficult."

